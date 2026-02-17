Spotter AI Launches Sentinel To Cut Hiring Costs And Improve Trucking Safety

Sentinel by Spotter AI Sentinel by Spotter AI

DARIEN, IL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotter AI has launched Sentinel, an AI powered hiring, screening, and compliance platform built specifically for trucking fleets looking to reduce recruiting costs, streamline compliance, and improve fleet safety. Sentinel helps carriers cut driver hiring and screening costs by up to 75 percent while delivering faster, more informed hiring decisions and stronger regulatory oversight.

Designed for speed and simplicity, Sentinel lets recruiters and safety teams review a driver in as little as 30 seconds. Uploading a commercial drivers license automatically pulls MVR, PSP, FMCSA data, CDLIS checks, and historical records, delivering instant reports directly into Slack for faster, more informed hiring decisions.

At the center of the platform is the Driver Board, a centralized dashboard that gives motor carriers real time visibility into their driver pipeline and active fleet. Carriers can track hiring and drug testing status, monitor DOT compliance, and receive automated alerts for violations, accidents, and license changes, with predictive insights that help identify risk early.

Sentinel gives carriers access to thousands of pre-vetted drivers, with filtering by safety score, experience, and location, while unifying hiring, screening, compliance, and monitoring in one platform with built in Slack integration. Designed to reduce regulatory risk and insurance costs, Sentinel enables proactive risk management, lower per hire costs, improved safety scores, and more efficient fleet operations.

Sentinel’s Driver Board Features:

AI Powered Processing: Driver reviews and safety evaluations in as little as 30 seconds, with automated insights to support smart hiring decisions

Slack Integration: Compliance data, driver updates, and hiring reports delivered directly to Slack channels for real time collaboration

Up to 75% Off Hiring Costs: AI powered automation significantly reduces recruiting and screening expenses

Pre-Vetted Driver List: Over 6,000 vetted drivers filtered by experience, location, and safety scores

Instant Driver Screening: Upload a CDL to automatically pull MVR, PSP, FMCSA, CDLIS and historical records, all delivered instantly into Slack

“I had too much experience with platforms that created unnecessary headaches,” said Gabriel Stonys, President of Spotter AI. “Spotter Sentinel was built to bring greater trust, transparency, and accountability to trucking. By combining smart automation with real world experience, we’re tackling the biggest pain points, helping fleets reduce turnover, cut audit risk, hire faster, and improve driver safety scores. Early users are already seeing impressive results in driver quality and compliance.”

To learn more visit www.spotter.ai/sentinel



