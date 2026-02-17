Premier Media Group Launches 'Southwest Travel & Life'

The new magazine is the seventh brand and the second travel brand in the company’s portfolio.

We are excited to bring a fresh, engaging perspective to the travel landscape of the Southwest.” — Josh Dunn, publisher and founder

QUEEN CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Media Group is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest regional travel magazine, “ Southwest Travel & Life .” Set to captivate the hearts and minds of discerning travelers, this publication will spotlight the unique travel experiences across the American Southwest, including Southern California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Southern Nevada and West Texas.“Southwest Travel & Life” is the definitive guide for those seeking immersive travel experiences in the Southwest. The magazine covers every facet of travel—from experiential and sustainable journeys to outdoor adventures and wellness retreats. Readers also enjoy rich content about culinary and beverage trends, local history, culture, museum highlights, hospitality insights, guided tours, soft adventure activities and multi-generational travel.“We are excited to bring a fresh, engaging perspective to the travel landscape of the Southwest,” says Josh Dunn, Premier Media Group founder and publisher. “With our dedicated team of writers and our commitment to authentic storytelling, ‘Southwest Travel & Life’ offers an unmatched window into the region’s hidden discoveries and celebrated destinations. We are dedicated to connecting travelers and advertisers with the unique spirit of the Southwest.”Building on the successful model of Premier Media Group’s flagship travel publication, “Northwest Travel & Life,” the new magazine caters to a well-educated, affluent and curious audience. These travelers are united by a six-figure annual household income and a passion for discovering the world.Premier Media Group remains committed to authenticity and quality. “Southwest Travel & Life” features content created by experienced travel journalists and an expert editorial and creative team, ensuring every story is insightful and human powered.In a two-phase rollout, “Southwest Travel & Life” launched digitally in spring 2025, followed by the highly anticipated print launch in December 2025. The print edition is distributed bi-monthly, available through subscriptions and selected newsstands.Advertisers can connect with a premium audience through an array of packages that include print advertisements, sponsored content, digital ads, e-newsletters, social media campaigns and more. This multi-platform approach ensures that brands can engage effectively with travelers who are eager to explore the Southwest’s vibrant offerings. A comprehensive media kit outlining advertising opportunities is available online.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.