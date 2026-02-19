Mostt, an App for Investing in a Child’s Financial Future, Lends Support to Invest America Accounts

Investment app for savvy parents. Ksenia Yudina, CEO and co-founder of Mostt.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mostt , the app that helps families invest in their children’s financial futures, announced today it is working with partners and federal agencies to offer additional resources to parents who are enrolling in Invest America, the financial program also known as Trump Accounts that has received bipartisan support in Washington, DC.“Our goal is 100% aligned with Invest America,” says Ksenia Yudina , the CEO and co-founder of Mostt. “It is to help parents set their kids up for financial freedom by saving and growing money over time, so they can avoid hurdles like student debt and have a strong financial start in life. We couldn’t be more delighted that Invest America’s focus mirrors the unique insights we’ve gained about parents as the leading parental savings team for the past eight years.”The federal government created Invest America accounts to help parents and guardians establish savings for their children, and the program will officially launch in July. All U.S. children under age 18 with a valid Social Security Number are eligible, and some will receive an added boost. The government will make a one-time $1,000 pilot program contribution to the Invest America account of each eligible child born from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2028.Yudina says Mostt and the Invest America accounts share an approach that provides parents with flexibility in how they use the funds saved for their children. This is in contrast with other custodial accounts such as 529 accounts that restrict the money to college or other educational expenses. Although a child’s education is often a primary reason parents set aside money for the future, Invest America and Mostt accounts can be used for other milestones, such as starting a business or buying a home.Mostt also gives parents flexibility in deciding the age when they want their child to have access to the accounts. This is one difference from Invest America accounts, which are locked until the child turns 18.Mostt's technology infrastructure also supports several features that help parents add additional dollars to their child’s account. This includes allowing friends and family to send gifts on birthdays, special events or holidays. Parents also take advantage of Mostt’s round-up feature to effortlessly contribute to a child’s account every time they make a purchase.“Both the federal government and Mostt recognize that American families don't want to save just for education,” Yudina says. “Parents also don’t want to face penalties if they use the savings for something other than college. We are inspired that we share the same vision to transform the financial future of children and their families with the administration in Washington.”About MosttMostt is an app that helps parents invest money for their children’s financial success. Just like a bridge spans a gap, Mostt symbolizes the connection between where a family is now and the best possible financial future for their children, serving as the link that helps families reach generational wealth. Ksenia Yudina, the CEO and co-founder of Mostt, also founded UNest, another platform that helps parents build a financial future for their children.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.