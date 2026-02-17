State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (02-17-2026)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Asotin County

In January 2026 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission summarily suspended Wanda Sue Townsend’s (VB61475626) pharmacy assistant credential, pending further legal action. In August 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services found Townsend neglected a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective July 3, 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Townsend from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Clallam County

In January 2026 the Department of Health and Garrett Matthew Leffers (PC60791899) entered an agreed order in which Leffers surrendered his certified medical assistant-phlebotomist credential. In May 2025, Leffers self-reported that he knowingly submitted false information in a 2017 application. Leffers is permanently prohibited from practicing as a certified medical assistant-phlebotomist, in any capacity, in Washington state.

Clark County

In January 2026 the Board of Hearing and Speech indefinitely suspended Christopher Eugene Lawson’s (LD60661506) audiologist credential following patient care, documentation and office-closure violations that occurred between 2021 and 2024 and failure to respond to the department’s statement of charges served in September 2025.

Grant County

In January 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Kaylee Gaddis’ (NC61536399, NA61489202) certified nursing assistant and registered nursing assistant credentials. In October 2024, the department received a complaint alleging Gaddis accepted money from a client. Gaddis did not respond to the department’s letter of cooperation or subsequent attempts to contact her. She also did not respond to the department’s statement of charges served in September 2025.

Spokane County

In January 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Leslie Carol Boettcher’s (NA60598794) registered nursing assistant credential. In June 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services found Boettcher mentally abused a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective March 7, 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Boettcher from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. She did not respond to the department’s statement of charges served in October 2025.

Yakima County

In January 2026 the Department of Health summarily suspended Kayla S. Boelen’s (NC10096574) certified nursing assistant credential, pending further legal action. In October 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services found Boelen financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective August 21, 2025. Placement on the registry prohibits Boelen from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Out of State

Indiana: In January 2026 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Brooke Danielle Taylor’s (A161294014) athletic trainer credential. From November to December 2023, Taylor provided treatment and advertised services outside the scope of her credential and without required provider guidelines. Taylor failed to respond to the department’s statement of charges served in August 2025.

Oregon: In January 2026 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission indefinitely suspended Robert Lee Verzino’s (PH60421209) pharmacist credential. Between March and October 2023, Verzino was convicted of multiple DUI offenses in Oregon and later admitted to a probation violation involving alcohol use in February 2024. Verzino did not respond to a statement of charges served in October 2025.