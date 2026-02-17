Oregon Housing and Community Services and Tribal Nations launch first-of-its-kind housing initiative

The state announces the launch of the Tribal Housing Grant Fund (THGF), which is a first-of-its-kind program to provide state funds to help address the housing needs of the Nine Federally Recognized Tribes of Oregon.

“The Tribal Housing Grant Fund creates a new framework for how the state works with the Nine Federally Recognized Tribes of Oregon,” said Gov. Tina Kotek. “It represents a meaningful step forward in honoring our government-to-government relationship and ensuring Tribes have the resources and flexibility they need to address their critical housing needs.”

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) and representatives from Tribal Nations, including housing directors, health and human services directors, and council members, worked for more than a year to develop the program.

“The Tribal Housing Grant Fund is a landmark program that elevates Tribal self-determination in a state-funded program,” said Sami Jo Difuntorum, executive director of Siletz Tribal Housing Department and Housing Stability Council member. “The THGF will provide Oregon’s Nine Federally Recognized Tribes with critical housing resources, providing flexibility in program design.”

“The values, culture, and housing needs of communities are best understood locally. In consultation with Oregon’s Nine Federally Recognized Tribes, the Tribal Housing Grant Fund emphasizes self-determination and flexibility in how Tribes use state resources to address local needs. Honoring Tribal sovereignty, in its richest form, calls on us to operationalize this shared value,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell.

In the 2025 Legislative Session, lawmakers allocated $10 million to OHCS to establish the program. Program funds can be used for affordable rental housing and homeownership initiatives, as well as to maintain By and For Initiative-Native American Tribes of Oregon (BAFI-NATO) investments.

Tribal Nations will receive funds based on a formula that was previously used by the BAFI-NATO program, where each grantee receives a base amount along with Tribal enrollment numbers.

To obtain the funds, grantees must submit a housing plan every biennium outlining how they will use the money.

Eligible THGF program activities include:

Homelessness response and prevention ​

Affordable rental housing

Homeownership support such as down payment and mortgage assistance

Land acquisition, infrastructure, development, and rehabilitation ​

Financial assistance and support services for households that qualify ​

Capacity building​

Visit the THGF webpage for more program details.