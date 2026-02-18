Roundup Lake Campground Named a Top 5 Best Family Campground in the Nation

Kids Wagon Rides Giant Waterslide

MANTUA, OH, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roundup Lake Campground has been recognized as one of the Top 5 Best Family Campgrounds in the United States as part of the Campspot Awards, a national awards program celebrating the best campgrounds across North America.The Campspot Awards honor campgrounds that deliver exceptional guest experiences based on a combination of guest reviews, booking data, and overall excellence. Being named a Top 5 Family Campground places Roundup Lake among the most beloved family destinations in the country.“Families come to Roundup Lake to disconnect from screens and reconnect with each other,” said [Spokesperson Name, Title]. “This recognition is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the experiences our guests have here every day—making memories, building traditions, and enjoying a safe, fun place to camp together.”A Family Camping Destination Built for MemoriesLocated in Mantua, Ohio, Roundup Lake Campground has long been known as a family-first destination offering something for every age. The campground features:• A large spring-fed swimming lake with sandy beach• Water slides, splash areas, and swimming zones• Daily activities, themed weekends, and family events• Playgrounds, sports courts, and outdoor recreation• Seasonal and overnight camping options for RVs and tentsThe campground attracts families from across Northeast Ohio and beyond, many of whom return year after year.“Roundup Lake is more than a campground—it’s a tradition for generations of families,” added Tom Ellsworth. “We’re proud to offer a place where kids can be kids, parents can relax, and everyone leaves with stories to tell.”About the Campspot AwardsThe Campspot Awards recognize standout campgrounds across the United States and Canada, highlighting destinations that consistently deliver memorable outdoor experiences. Winners are selected based on guest feedback, booking trends, and performance metrics across the Campspot platform.About Roundup Lake CampgroundRoundup Lake Campground is a premier family campground located in Mantua, Ohio, offering a fun-filled outdoor experience designed for all ages. With water attractions, daily activities, and a welcoming community atmosphere, Roundup Lake is a favorite destination for family camping adventures.

