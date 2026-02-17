AMMWEC Congratulates Bangladesh Nationalist Party Leadership on Landmark Electoral Victory and Democratic Transition

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Tarique Rahman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its leaders on their decisive victory in the 2026 general elections held in the Bangladesh.“We celebrate this important milestone with the people of Bangladesh and with the BNP leadership,” said Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC. “Democracy thrives when citizens are empowered to choose their leaders freely and fairly. We congratulate the BNP on its victory and encourage its leaders to uphold the highest standards of democratic governance, inclusivity, and respect for human rights.”AMMWEC recognizes the unique challenges facing Bangladesh, from economic recovery to strengthening institutions and protecting the rights of all communities, and urges the new leadership to prioritize unity, tolerance, and the protection of religious and civic freedoms for every citizen.“As the world watches Bangladesh enter this new chapter, we stand in solidarity with all Bangladeshis who seek peace, prosperity, and justice,” Ali added. “We hope this electoral outcome will be a catalyst for greater cooperation among all political stakeholders and continued progress toward shared national goals.”AMMWEC also calls on the global interfaith community, civil society, and democratic partners to support Bangladesh’s citizens and leaders as they work together to strengthen inclusive governance, uphold human dignity, and advance equality for all.

