Studies Reveal Majority of Sexual Harassment Victims Do Not Pursue Formal Action

Mercer Legal Group logo Sexual Harassment Mercer Legal Group

Research shows most workplace sexual harassment incidents go unreported, underscoring reporting barriers and available legal frameworks.

Understanding these statistics is essential for shaping safer workplaces and encouraging transparency in reporting misconduct.” — Simon Moshkovich, Founding Partner at Mercer Legal Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent analysis highlights that a significant portion of individuals experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace do not file formal complaints, underscoring ongoing challenges in reporting and addressing misconduct. According to data published by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, more than 85% of workplace sexual harassment incidents are never formally reported, reflecting persistent barriers victims face in seeking official action.The findings indicate that fear of retaliation, lack of awareness regarding legal options, and concerns about career repercussions contribute to the underreporting of incidents. These patterns suggest that organizations and policymakers continue to have a critical role in fostering environments where employees feel safe and supported when reporting inappropriate behavior.Barriers to Reporting in the WorkplaceResearch demonstrates that unclear reporting structures, limited trust in internal investigations, and workplace power dynamics often discourage individuals from filing complaints. Studies also show that employees may remain silent due to uncertainty about whether their experiences meet legal definitions or thresholds.Federal and state employment protections provide formal channels for addressing workplace misconduct. Individuals evaluating their options may consult an employment law attorney to better understand procedural requirements and potential outcomes.Legal Frameworks and Available RemediesLegal remedies related to sexual harassment vary depending on jurisdiction and the circumstances involved. In some cases, individuals may consider filing administrative complaints through government agencies before pursuing civil action.In certain situations, a sexual harassment lawsuit may be filed when internal or administrative resolutions do not address the harm alleged. Legal professionals note that timelines, documentation requirements, and evidentiary standards play significant roles in how these matters proceed.Recent research also indicates that while formal complaints remain limited, informal reporting through HR channels is more common, though such reports may not always lead to systemic corrective measures. Experts emphasize that improving clarity around reporting procedures and reinforcing workplace accountability mechanisms may reduce underreporting over time.The continued gap between workplace incidents and formal filings highlights the importance of education, transparent corporate governance, and accessible legal resources. Analysts suggest that sustained attention to these issues remains necessary to create safer professional environments.About Mercer Legal GroupMercer Legal Group, PC is a California employment law and personal injury firm based in Woodland Hills, CA. We represent employees facing workplace violations and individuals harmed by negligence throughout Los Angeles County and greater Southern California.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.