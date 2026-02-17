Attorney General Jeff Jackson Honors Margaret Dudley with Dogwood Award
Tuesday, February 17, 2026
RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson recognized Margaret Dudley with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award on Friday. The award recognizes those who are dedicated to improving the health, safety, and well-being of North Carolinians.
“As director of Elon Law’s Emergency Legal Services, Margaret Dudley has been an indispensable resource for the Guilford County Family Justice Center,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Her team has helped many domestic and sexual violence survivors along their pathway to healing by providing life-saving legal assistance at centers in Guilford and Alamance counties.”
Margaret Dudley is the supervising attorney for Elon Law’s Emergency Legal Services program, which provides legal advocacy at the Family Justice Centers of Guilford and Alamance counties.
