Alejandro Hernandez Secures Texas Life Insurance License, Expands Integrated UHNW Advisory & Attorney Referral Platforme

Alejandro Hernandez Secures Texas Life Insurance License, Expands Integrated UHNW Advisory & Attorney Referral Platform

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro Hernandez , Founder and Principal of ARH Global Advisors LLC, has obtained his Texas Life Insurance License, further expanding the firm’s multi-state advisory infrastructure across Texas, New York, and California — three of the most strategically important wealth markets in the United States.The licensure marks a deliberate expansion of ARH’s platform to support high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families, closely held business owners, fiduciaries, and attorney referral networks seeking coordinated, multi-disciplinary wealth structuring.With more than 20 years of experience spanning law, probate and trust advisory, multi-state real estate brokerage, and fiduciary strategy, Hernandez positions life insurance not as a product — but as a capital planning instrument within sophisticated estate and liquidity frameworks.“Significant wealth requires structure,” Hernandez stated. “In Texas, we are seeing accelerated asset growth, private business expansion, and real estate concentration. Life insurance — when engineered correctly — becomes a balance sheet tool for estate liquidity, tax mitigation, succession funding, and intergenerational capital transfer.”A Platform Designed for AUM Growth & Attorney CollaborationThe Texas license enhances ARH Global Advisors’ ability to:• Design institutionally structured life insurance portfolios• Fund buy-sell and business succession agreements• Provide estate tax liquidity planning• Equalize concentrated real estate holdings• Coordinate with estate planning attorneys and CPAs• Support fiduciaries in trust-owned policy structuresARH operates as a multi-jurisdictional advisory platform, integrating:* Fiduciary wealth strategy* Probate and trust real estate avisory* Insurance structuring* Private market and alternative asset positioning* Legal-informed risk analysisThe firm increasingly collaborates with estate planning attorneys, trust litigators, tax advisors, and RIAs who require coordinated execution in complex client environments.Positioned for Texas Wealth ExpansionTexas continues to attract capital migration, business relocations, and private wealth concentration. Hernandez’s Texas licensure strengthens ARH’s ability to serve:* Family offices* Multi-generational real estate families* Energy and private equity principals* Closely held business founders* Attorneys seeking referral alignment for advanced insurance and liquidity designWith operational presence in Austin, Manhattan, and Beverly Hills, ARH Global Advisors delivers cross-state structuring for clients whose assets and beneficiaries span multiple jurisdictions.Strategic VisionThe firm’s long-term objective is to continue building an integrated advisory platform positioned at the intersection of fiduciary law, real estate economics, insurance capital structuring, and private-client asset management — with an emphasis on disciplined AUM growth and professional referral alignment.Media & Professional Inquiries:Alejandro HernandezFounder & PrincipalARH Global Advisors LLCAustin | New York | Beverly Hills

