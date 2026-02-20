Western Specialty Contractors Names Scott Fortkamp Chief Financial Officer

Scott Fortkamp, CFO

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors announces the appointment of Scott Fortkamp as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 2, 2026. Fortkamp succeeds Paul Gillstrom, who has transitioned into a new role as Chief ESOP and Strategy Officer following the company’s transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

As CFO, Fortkamp will oversee Western’s finance and accounting operations, risk management, treasury and cash management, capital budgeting, and tax compliance. In this role, he will help guide the company’s financial strategy and support its continued growth and long-term stability as an employee-owned company.

Fortkamp joins Western from Barry-Wehmiller, a diversified global industrial machinery company, where he served as Vice President & Global Controller since 2016. During his tenure, he led the transition of highly decentralized transaction processing functions to a shared services delivery model. He also played key roles in the implementation of multiple enterprise-level technology platforms.

In addition, Fortkamp provided finance support for acquisitions totaling more than $500 million and nearly $1 billion in capital-raising activities, bringing extensive experience in strategic financial planning and operational transformation.

“Scott’s proven financial leadership and experience with growth-oriented businesses make him the right partner for Western as we enter a pivotal new chapter in our history,” said Ben Bishop Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Western Specialty Contractors. “His strategic approach will support our transition to an ESOP and reinforce our long standing commitment to our employees, customers, and partners. We’re excited to welcome him as we continue building a strong future for our company and its new employee owners.

Fortkamp added, “I am honored to join Western at such a transformative moment, and I look forward to supporting the organization with the financial disciplines and strategic guidance needed for sustainable growth, while upholding the family values and culture that have made Western the nation’s leading specialty contractor.”

