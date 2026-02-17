Meljestic Spa Offers Expert Laser Hair Removal and Facial Treatments in Cooper City, FL

Cooper City med spa provides customized skincare treatments including laser hair removal, microneedling, and anti-aging facials for Broward County residents.

Every client receives a treatment plan tailored to their skin type and concerns. We combine advanced technology with personalized care.” — Melissa Martinez, Owner of Meljestic Spa

COOPER CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meljestic Spa , a premier skincare and aesthetic treatment center located at 2555 N Hiatus Rd Suite 11, Cooper City, FL 33026, continues to serve residents of Cooper City, Pembroke Pines, Davie, Weston, and the greater Broward County area with professional laser hair removal , facial treatments, and advanced skincare solutions.Founded by Melissa Martinez, a licensed Esthetician, Electrologist, and Phlebotomist with over ten years of experience in the medical spa industry, Meljestic Spa has built a reputation as a trusted destination for clients seeking safe, effective, and personalized aesthetic treatments in South Florida. With a background working in multiple med spas before opening her own practice, Melissa brings extensive hands-on expertise and a deep understanding of the latest advancements in aesthetic skincare.The spa specializes in laser hair removal using the Candela laser system, recognized as the gold standard in the industry. This advanced technology allows Meljestic Spa to deliver safe and effective hair removal results for clients across all skin types. The Candela system is widely regarded by dermatologists and aesthetic professionals for its precision and comfort, making it an ideal choice for clients in the Cooper City and Pembroke Pines area seeking long-term hair reduction.In addition to laser hair removal, the spa offers a comprehensive menu of skincare services including customized facials , chemical peels, microneedling, microdermabrasion, micro current therapy, skin tag removal, and radiofrequency wrinkle lift treatments. Each service is designed to target specific skin concerns such as aging, acne, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin texture, ensuring that every client leaves with visible, measurable results."Every client who walks through our doors receives a treatment plan tailored specifically to their skin type and concerns," said Melissa Martinez, owner of Meljestic Spa. "We combine cutting-edge technology with a personalized approach because we believe that healthy skin starts with the right care. Our goal is to help every client feel confident and comfortable in their own skin."Meljestic Spa takes a holistic approach to skincare, addressing both the physical and emotional aspects of each client's wellness journey. The spa's luxurious Cooper City location provides a calming, serene environment where clients can relax and rejuvenate while receiving treatments backed by the latest advancements in aesthetic technology. From the initial consultation through post-treatment follow-up, the Meljestic Spa team is committed to delivering an exceptional client experience at every step.The spa has earned consistent five-star reviews from clients throughout Broward County, with customers praising both the quality of results and the welcoming, professional atmosphere. Clients frequently highlight Melissa's attention to detail, her thorough explanations of treatment options, and the noticeable improvements in their skin following each visit.Meljestic Spa proudly serves clients from Cooper City, Pembroke Pines, Davie, Weston, Southwest Ranches, Plantation, Hollywood, and surrounding South Florida communities. The spa is conveniently located on North Hiatus Road with easy access from I-75 and I-595, making it an accessible destination for residents across Broward County.Meljestic Spa is currently offering free consultations for new clients interested in learning more about available treatments and developing a personalized skincare plan. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (954) 804-6004 or visiting the spa's website at https://meljesticspa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.