ECB welcomes extension of Frank Elderson’s term as Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board

17 February 2026

Frank Elderson’s term of office as Vice-Chair of ECB’s Supervisory Board extended until end of his term as ECB Executive Board member

The European Central Bank (ECB) welcomes the decision of the Council of the European Union to extend the mandate of ECB Executive Board member Frank Elderson as Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board. This decision is in line with the proposal made by the Governing Council of the ECB on 17 December, which was approved by the European Parliament on 10 February following a hearing of Mr Elderson before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs on 28 January.

“I am honoured to continue serving as Vice‑Chair of the Supervisory Board until the end of my term as ECB Executive Board member. Safe and sound banks are essential to maintaining the flow of finance that supports a competitive and resilient European economy,” said Frank Elderson. “I remain fully committed to delivering financial stability to European citizens, especially as we navigate a complex external environment. This requires us to stay ahead of a range of challenges, including geopolitical and cyber threats, as well as risks related to the climate and nature crises. I look forward to continuing to play my part in making sure European banking supervision is forward-looking, effective, proportionate and risk-based.”

Following today’s decision, Mr Elderson will remain in his role as Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board until the end of his mandate as a member of the ECB’s Executive Board, which will conclude on 14 December 2028.

