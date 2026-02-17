Submit Release
Statement of Attorney Jeffery M. Leving on the Death of the Rev. Jesse Jackson

Rev. Jesse Jackson (left) and Attorney Jeffery Leving speak on the West Side of Chicago in 2016

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following is the statement of attorney Jeffery M. Leving on the death of his friend, the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson:

“The world lost a great leader today: A leader on civil rights, a leader on education, a leader on lifting people out of poverty and despair – and I lost a great friend. He was a skilled organizer, who directly and personally advanced the cause of racial equality and equal opportunity. He worked with presidents and prisoners to keep hope alive. He was a man of deep faith and prayer who took action to make the world a better place. May God bless the soul of my friend, the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson.”

