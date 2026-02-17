Ramzi Najjar Advances the Law of Alignment with Empirical Evidence on the Path to Systemic Collapse

Ramzi Najjar unveils the Alignment Equation, a mathematical model mapping the hidden forces behind human coherence and perception.

System Theorist and Creator of Post-Performance Philosophy (PPP) Releases Data-Driven Study on Structural Drift and Financial Distress Risk

Collapse is the result of accumulated structural drift — a gradual misalignment between growth and capacity. By the time instability becomes visible, the trajectory has been compiled with time” — Ramzi Najjar

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- System theorist and Post-Performance Philosophy (PPP) creator Ramzi Najjar has released new empirical research advancing the Law of Alignment (LAE), a structural framework examining how sustained proportional misalignment within finite-capacity systems increases the probability of systemic breakdown.

The study, publicly archived on Zenodo (DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.18668001), applies the Law of Alignment to corporate financial systems, providing quantitative evidence for what Najjar describes as “structural drift” — the cumulative deviation between expansion and integrative capacity.

Research Overview

The Law of Alignment proposes that in finite-capacity systems, sustained proportional deviation between structural change and integrative capacity increases the likelihood of boundary breach events.

While previously articulated as a domain-independent viability principle, the current research advances the framework through empirical testing within corporate finance.

Using publicly available firm-level accounting data, the study constructs a cumulative capacity-adjusted deviation metric designed to measure structural misalignment over time.

The empirical analysis examines a panel of U.S. publicly listed firms, including verified financial distress events. Cross-validated logistic regression, calibration testing, survival modeling, and simulation stress analysis were used to evaluate predictive performance.

The findings indicate that cumulative structural deviation is significantly associated with financial distress risk and may provide additional explanatory power beyond traditional static financial ratios. The results support the interpretation of collapse as a path-dependent accumulation process rather than solely a sudden external shock.

Full research archive:

https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.18668001

From Performance to Structural Viability

As a system theorist, Najjar’s broader work examines the distinction between short-term performance and long-term structural viability. Within the PPP framework, performance is defined as output within a given period, while alignment refers to sustained proportional coherence between growth and systemic capacity.

The research introduces “structural drift” as a measurable phenomenon: the gradual accumulation of imbalance that may remain invisible in snapshot metrics but compounds risk over time.

According to the framework, two systems appearing similar at a single point in time may carry materially different collapse probabilities depending on their cumulative alignment trajectory.

Potential Cross-Domain Applications

Although initially tested in corporate finance, the structural modeling framework may be adaptable to other finite-capacity domains, including:

Organizational stress and burnout modeling

Sovereign debt sustainability analysis

Ecological resource management

Institutional stability assessment

Further domain-specific validation would be required before implementation outside finance.

About Ramzi Najjar

Ramzi Najjar is a system theorist and the creator of Post-Performance Philosophy (PPP), a conceptual framework examining the relationship between growth, capacity limits, and systemic persistence. His work bridges philosophical systems theory and applied structural modeling.

The Law of Alignment forms a core component of PPP and is presented as a generalizable viability constraint intended for empirical testing across domains.

Official websites:

https://post-performance-philosophy.com

https://ramzinajjar.com

