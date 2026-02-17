FC Mother Partners with The World’s Largest Mental Health Community, 7 Cups, to Democratize Its Mothers’ Health Impact

Born at Saudi FII 2024, FC Mother has partnered with Pelé, FIFA World Cup and health innovators to unify football and health into a global movement for Mothers

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world prepares for the next decade of FIFA World Cups, FC Mother today announces a landmark partnership with 7 Cups , the world’s largest mental health community, to expand its record-breaking maternal health protocol to mothers everywhere.The announcement comes just after FC Mother’s protocol validation results were published in the journal Early Childhood Matters , confirming three global health impact records:- 3 healthier Life Years added per family- 100 assists (practical and social support actions) per mother- 41% positive behavior change across family and friendsThese historic outcomes validated FC Mother’s thesis that football is the missing link in global health distribution for Mothers. Now, with 7 Cups, FC Mother is democratizing access to key components of its protocol: emotional and mental health support.INTRODUCING THE MENTAL HEALTH ASSISTAn “assist” in FC Mother’s model is a discrete act of love and support for a mother - inspired by football’s assist that sets up a goal.Through the 7 Cups integration, fans around the world can now:- Refer mothers to receive free emotional and mental health support- Support mothers directly through 7 Cups’ 24/7 global platform- Become trained listeners, joining a global team of supporters7 Cups operates in 190 countries, supports 140 languages, and has more than 600,000 trained volunteer listeners, alongside licensed therapists and an AI-powered support tool. The organization is backed by Y Combinator and Stanford Medicine and represents the largest digital emotional support community in the world.By embedding 7 Cups into the FC Mother platform, the Mental Health Assist becomes globally accessible - turning football fandom into immediate emotional support infrastructure.SCALING THROUGH THE FIFA WORLD CUPFC Mother has secured a five-year legacy partnership with FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City Monterrey, positioning the World Cup as a global distribution platform for Mothers’ Health. Through this infrastructure - spanning fan engagement, digital campaigns, and football club partnerships - FC Mother aims to reach 600 million people by 2030 and 1.5 billion by 2034, engaging the global football community to generate assists for Mothers.BUILDING THE MISSING SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTUREFC Mother’s research with its Harvard lab demonstrated that 80% of health outcomes are driven by social determinants, not clinical care alone.In its Brazil validation trial, focused on emotional and mental health support from nurses, peer mothers, family and friends, participating mothers reported:- 97% feeling less anxious and stressed- 100% feeling less lonely- 90% feeling more confident in motherhoodWith the partnership with 7 Cups, FC Mother extends its validated model beyond a single cohort and into a scalable, digital-first support layer available to any mother, anywhere.“Publishing our results was about proving that football can heal,” said Morad Fareed, Founder and CEO of FC Mother. “Partnering with 7 Cups is about making that healing accessible to the entire world. Every fan can now assist a mother - emotionally, practically, and meaningfully.”“Emotional support is one of the most powerful and underutilized forms of health infrastructure,” said Glen Moriarty, Founder of 7 Cups. “By bridging the emotional support of 7 Cups with the global reach of FC Mother, we are creating a first-of-its-kind emotional safety net that meets Mothers exactly where they are, powered by the science of empathy and the strength of the global football community”ABOUT FC MOTHERFC Mother is a global movement unifying global football, health, and Mothers. Its R&D has integrated 96 technical experts, a Harvard lab, the Pelé Foundation, amongst others. Its mission is to improve Mothers’ health and upgrade humanity through science, love and the teamwork of 6 billion fans.ABOUT 7 CUPS7 Cups is the world’s largest emotional support or mental health community, reaching over 80 million people. By synthesizing clinical psychology with scalable technology, it has mobilized a borderless workforce of 600,000 listeners speaking 140 languages. Its mission is to ensure no human struggles alone, leveraging the power of compassion to transform global well-being through connection and the teamwork of millions.

