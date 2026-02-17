A VALENTINE’S DAY FULL OF HEART: CLASSIC TV ICON KATHY GARVER SHARES HOLLYWOOD’S GREATEST LOVE STORIES IN NEW BOOK

Kathy's new book available now

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award winning actress, voice talent, and beloved television icon Kathy Garver has released her latest book, ‘ Romancing with the Stars: Inspiring Hollywood Love Stories ’, which celebrates the most heartwarming and enduring romances in Hollywood history.Published by BearManor Media , the book was officially unveiled on Valentine’s Day during an intimate book signing and reading event at Garver’s home. Surrounded by friends and fans, Garver read selected excerpts from the book and delighted guests with signed copies of the new release. The afternoon was a joyous celebration of storytelling, romance, and community.'Romancing with the Stars' celebrates the most heartwarming and enduring love stories from Hollywood history. From serendipitous on set romances to decades long partnerships, Garver shines a spotlight on the magic that happens when two stars truly align—bringing readers behind the scenes of beloved power couples whose relationships are an inspiration.Beloved by generations as “Cissy” on the classic CBS sitcom 'Family Affair', which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, Garver’s remarkable career has spanned more than six decades—beginning with her early role in 'The Ten Commandments' and growing into an award-winning body of work across television, film, animation, audiobooks, and voiceover.In recent years, Garver received one of the highest honors of her illustrious career: a GRAMMYnomination for best audiobook, narration, storytelling recording 2026 for 'Elvis, Rocky and Me: The Carol Connors Story', with GRAMMYwinner David Longoria. In that audiobook, Garver vividly brings to life Connors’ extraordinary artistic journey—from a #1 hit with Phil Spector and The Teddy Bears, to a nine-month romance with Elvis Presley.In addition to her narration work, Garver remains one of the industry’s most recognizable voice talents, with credits that include 'Spider Man and His Amazing Friends' (Firestar), 'The New Yogi Bear Show', and 'Chuck Norris: Karate Kommando's. Kathy is also set to star in the upcoming films 'A Mother’s Christmas', filming in Florida, and 'Pollyanna’s Wish', which will be shot in Australia and produced by Garver herself.'Romancing with the Stars' invites readers to rediscover the timeless magic of love and Hollywood glamour through stories that are as inspiring as they are unforgettable. The book is available on Amazon, Bear Manor media or signed copies at https://www.kathygarver.com/ Praise for Romancing with the Stars:“A sweet celebration of serendipity and romance.” - Angela Cartwright (actress, artist, and author, who charmed audiences as Brigitta in 'The Sound of Music', Penny Robinson in ''Lost in Space, and Linda Williams in 'The Danny Thomas Show').“Kathy and Doug have painted a touching portrait of their love story, and I am so grateful that you can now know the story behind their inspiring romance.” - Jerry Mathers (an American television icon known for his role as Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver in 'Leave It to Beaver').“This book shines a light on the kind of role models we need today—couples who didn’t just talk about integrity but lived it with grace, grit, and unshakable faith. For them, integrity wasn’t a performance; it was the essence of who they were.” - Julie Rogers Pomilia (author of 'Your Heroes My Grandparents, a Granddaughter’s Love').For media requests for Kathy Garver, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of Family Affair, please contact,

