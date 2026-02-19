Dispel and TXOne Networks Deepen Integration to Streamline OT Endpoint Deployment and Enable AI Risk-Aware Remote Access

New integration streamlines the deployment of TXOne Stellar protections across distributed environments and enriches OT remote access with endpoint risk context

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dispel, the leader in Secure Remote Access (SRA) for Operational Technology (OT), today announced at the S4x26 OT Cybersecurity Conference a new product integration with TXOne Networks. The integration streamlines the deployment of TXOne's Stellar endpoint protection across distributed industrial environments and enriches Dispel's AI session forensics and risk-scoring capabilities with TXOne Stellar endpoint intelligence, enabling smarter, risk-aware remote access decisions.Building on the strategic partnership, this integration enables industrial organizations to securely deploy and manage TXOne Stellar through the Dispel Zero Trust Engine OT remote access platform, extending security coverage across geographically distributed sites while maintaining continuous OT endpoint visibility and protection powered by TXOne Stellar."We're excited to expand our collaboration with TXOne Networks, an industry leader in OT/CPS prevention-first security," said Chris McCormick, Director of Partnerships at Dispel. "This integration helps customers deploy TXOne Stellar across distributed environments faster while bringing asset-level intelligence into a unified OT security ecosystem that connects endpoint protection with AI risk-aware remote access."Extending Protection Across Distributed OT EnvironmentsIndustrial organizations operate across multiple sites, facilities, and geographies, necessitating efficient remote deployment and management capabilities. TXOne Stellar delivers comprehensive endpoint protection for OT environments. Dispel extends the reach of this protection by providing secure, just-in-time remote access, enabling security teams to deploy, configure, and maintain TXOne protections across any location without exposing inbound access paths.What the Integration EnablesThe Dispel-TXOne integration has been validated across three common OT deployment scenarios:• Remote Deployment of StellarOne Console: Securely install the TXOne StellarOne management console on OT workstations using Dispel remote access, extending deployment reach across distributed sites.• Remote Deployment of Stellar Agents on OT Devices: Use Dispel to deploy Stellar agents to ICS and OT endpoints across plants and facilities, extending protection to geographically distributed assets.• TXOne Stellar Protection on Dispel Virtual Desktops: Deploy Stellar agents directly onto Dispel's disposable virtual desktops, wrapping each remote access session in the customer's preferred OT endpoint protection tool for an additional layer of defense.Together, these capabilities help customers extend TXOne Stellar protection across their entire operational footprint with coordinated deployment and unified visibility."Innovation in OT happens when access and endpoint protection evolve together," said Nasser Zayour, Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at TXOne Networks. "By integrating TXOne Stellar with Dispel's secure remote access and AI session forensics, customers can extend protection across distributed operations and gain deeper visibility into how critical systems are accessed, without disrupting operations."Risk-Aware OT Access, Enriched by Endpoint IntelligenceBeyond deployment coordination, the integration also enhances Dispel's newest platform features: AI Session Forensics & Risk Scoring. Dispel applies User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) to every OT remote access session, evaluating identity context, authentication strength, and behavioral signals in real time. With this integration, session risk context can now be enriched with OT asset and endpoint intelligence from TXOne Networks, correlating who is accessing a system with the endpoint's real-world risk profile.This partner-enriched intelligence enables operators to understand not only who accessed what but also how risky that access was, based on both behavior and OT asset context.Why It Matters for Industrial OrganizationsBy combining OT secure remote access and endpoint protection, Dispel and TXOne help organizations:• Extend TXOne endpoint protection across distributed operations without disruption• Reduce risk by eliminating standing remote access and inbound exposure• Make smarter access decisions using TXOne endpoint risk intelligence combined with session-level context• Improve visibility, audit-ability, and incident response across OT environments• Align IT security and OT operations around a shared, operational risk modelA Unified OT Security EcosystemThe Dispel-TXOne integration is part of Dispel's ecosystem strategy, which brings together secure remote access, asset visibility, vulnerability management, session forensics, and partner-enriched OT intelligence — including endpoint risk intelligence via TXOne Stellar – into a unified ecosystem powered by leading vendors. Together, these integrations deliver a single, operational view of risk across identities, sessions, assets, and environments, purpose-built for the realities of industrial operations.For more information about Dispel and the TXOne Networks integration, visit dispel.com

