Sitka Jury Convicts Jorge Ruiz-Rivera of Stalking

February 13, 2026

(Sitka, AK) â€“ Yesterday, a Sitka jury convicted 32-year-old Jorge Ruiz-Rivera of multiple counts of stalking in the first degree and violation of a protective order.

At trial, the evidence showed that Ruiz-Rivera has engaged in a course of conduct spanning several years towards these victims placing them in fear of death or physical injury for themselves and their family members. Ruiz-Rivera was previously convicted of stalking and violating protective orders for these same victims.

Superior Court Judge Amanda Browning presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for May 28, 2026. Ruiz-Rivera faces up to 18 years of imprisonment. District Attorney Whitney Bostick prosecuted this case, with the assistance of paralegal Timothy Sheil and law office assistant Alix Snelling. This case was investigated by the Sitka Police Department, Sgt. Lance Ewers and Officer Matthew Martin.

Ruiz-Rivera is currently in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections

CONTACT: Juneau District Attorney Whitney Bostick at (907) 465-3620 or whitney.bostick@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.