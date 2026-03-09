Nakiea Cook, MBA, CFEI®, Chosen to Serve on New York Financial Educators Council’s Professional Advisory Board
Nakiea Cook’s blend of executive-level financial strategy and passionate community advocacy is a powerful asset for the New York financial wellness movement.”BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Financial Educators Council (NYFEC) has selected Nakiea Cook, MBA, CFEI® , Fractional CFO and founder of NC Accounting & Consulting Solutions (NCACS) in Buffalo, to its Advisory Board of professional financial wellness experts.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
With over a decade of experience in federal government auditing including support for the U.S. Department of Defense, Cook’s background includes financial systems evaluation, internal controls, compliance, and stewardship of public funds. She founded her current enterprise, NCACS, in 2016 as a vehicle for providing education and practical, accessible guidance to build financial systems and long-term financial wellness. Her approach blends CFO-level expertise with a strong commitment to advocacy, prevention, and sustainable decision-making.
Nakiea earned her MBA from DeVry University in 2017 and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Business with an Accounting focus at Northcentral University. Her Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) designation was awarded by the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the parent organization of the NYFEC. She has been recognized with numerous honors including a 2026 Award for Excellence in Financial Leadership and Strategy from Velvet Reserve; 2024 SBA Financial Champion of the Year; Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women Alumna; and the 2023 Women in Leadership Award from the NYS Women Inc. Buffalo Niagara Chapter.
Cook has been featured on Nasdaq, Business Insider, the NY Stock Exchange, and in WomLEAD Magazine and the Buffalo Business Journal. Nakiea also is Harvard Business Publication Educator and volunteers as Vice President of Operations for the National Black MBA Association’s Western New York Chapter.
A strong advocate for community financial wellness initiatives, Nakiea Cook explains her motivation for joining the NYFEC Advisory Board in this way: “Access matters. When communities are provided with quality training, curriculum, and educator support at no cost, financial education becomes more equitable and has greater impact. Complimentary resources help organizations deliver sustainable financial wellness where it’s needed most.”
The NYFEC is delighted to begin its partnership with Nakiea Cook as they work together to advance the financial wellness agenda across the state of New York and around the country.
"Nakiea Cook exemplifies the type of research-driven, community-centered leadership we value at the National Financial Educators Council,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “Her high-level experience in federal government auditing and her success as a Fractional CFO will significantly strengthen the New York Financial Educators Council’s mission to build sustainable financial systems for underserved communities."
The New York Financial Educators Council is part of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an internationally recognized, IACET-accredited organization and Certified B Corporation. NFEC provides comprehensive training, curriculum, and implementation frameworks that empower educators and community leaders to deliver effective, measurable financial education programs.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.