Nakiea Cook, MBA, CFEI®, Chosen to Serve on New York Financial Educators Council’s Professional Advisory Board

Nakiea Cook New York Advisory Board Member

Nakiea Cook’s blend of executive-level financial strategy and passionate community advocacy is a powerful asset for the New York financial wellness movement.”
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Financial Educators Council (NYFEC) has selected Nakiea Cook, MBA, CFEI® , Fractional CFO and founder of NC Accounting & Consulting Solutions (NCACS) in Buffalo, to its Advisory Board of professional financial wellness experts.

With over a decade of experience in federal government auditing including support for the U.S. Department of Defense, Cook’s background includes financial systems evaluation, internal controls, compliance, and stewardship of public funds. She founded her current enterprise, NCACS, in 2016 as a vehicle for providing education and practical, accessible guidance to build financial systems and long-term financial wellness. Her approach blends CFO-level expertise with a strong commitment to advocacy, prevention, and sustainable decision-making.

Nakiea earned her MBA from DeVry University in 2017 and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Business with an Accounting focus at Northcentral University. Her Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) designation was awarded by the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the parent organization of the NYFEC. She has been recognized with numerous honors including a 2026 Award for Excellence in Financial Leadership and Strategy from Velvet Reserve; 2024 SBA Financial Champion of the Year; Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women Alumna; and the 2023 Women in Leadership Award from the NYS Women Inc. Buffalo Niagara Chapter.

Cook has been featured on Nasdaq, Business Insider, the NY Stock Exchange, and in WomLEAD Magazine and the Buffalo Business Journal. Nakiea also is Harvard Business Publication Educator and volunteers as Vice President of Operations for the National Black MBA Association’s Western New York Chapter.

A strong advocate for community financial wellness initiatives, Nakiea Cook explains her motivation for joining the NYFEC Advisory Board in this way: “Access matters. When communities are provided with quality training, curriculum, and educator support at no cost, financial education becomes more equitable and has greater impact. Complimentary resources help organizations deliver sustainable financial wellness where it’s needed most.”

The NYFEC is delighted to begin its partnership with Nakiea Cook as they work together to advance the financial wellness agenda across the state of New York and around the country.

"Nakiea Cook exemplifies the type of research-driven, community-centered leadership we value at the National Financial Educators Council,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “Her high-level experience in federal government auditing and her success as a Fractional CFO will significantly strengthen the New York Financial Educators Council’s mission to build sustainable financial systems for underserved communities."

The New York Financial Educators Council is part of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an internationally recognized, IACET-accredited organization and Certified B Corporation. NFEC provides comprehensive training, curriculum, and implementation frameworks that empower educators and community leaders to deliver effective, measurable financial education programs.

Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nakiea Cook, MBA, CFEI®, Chosen to Serve on New York Financial Educators Council’s Professional Advisory Board

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Insurance Industry, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
Company/Organization
National Financial Educators Council
400 S 4th St #500
Las Vegas, Nevada, 89101
United States
+1 714-396-6454
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Financial Educators Council is a leading provider of independent financial wellness resources that empowers a global team of financial wellness champions with the resources and training they need to effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. The National Financial Educators Council’s mission is rooted in providing people with the knowledge and guidance they need to foster greater financial well-being. To accomplish that mission, we mobilize a diverse global force of financial wellness champions and empower them with resources and training so they can effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. Social Vision: The Financial Educators Council is creating a world where people are informed to make qualified financial decisions and confidently take effective financial action that best helps them meet their basic human needs while moving toward fulfilling their personal, family, and global community goals.

More From This Author
Nakiea Cook, MBA, CFEI®, Chosen to Serve on New York Financial Educators Council’s Professional Advisory Board
Michigan Financial Educators Council Selects Brandon Biddles, Founder of Biddles Group, as Advisory Board Member
Audree Bobinger Selected as Founding Member of the Washington Financial Educators Council Advisory Board
View All Stories From This Author