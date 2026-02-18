Legal Help for Veterans, PLLC Joins NVBDC’s MVO Task Force to Support Veterans Navigating VA Disability Benefits

Attorney, James Fausone, Legal Help for Veterans, PLLC Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

NVBDC is proud to welcome Legal Help for Veterans, PLLC as the newest member of its Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force.

Our role is to take that burden off Veterans and their families and ensure their service-connected conditions are fully and fairly evaluated.” — Jim Fausone

COMMERCE TWP., MI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to welcome Legal Help for Veterans, PLLC as the newest member of its Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. For more than 25 years, Legal Help for Veterans has focused exclusively on helping Veterans nationwide obtain VA disability benefits tied to service-connected conditions.Founded to address the complexity and barriers often associated with VA disability claims, Legal Help for Veterans assists Veterans with new claims, appeals, and requests for increased disability ratings. The firm works with Veterans from all branches of service and across the country, guiding them through a process that can be difficult to navigate without experienced legal and medical insight.“Many Veterans are denied not because they are ineligible, but because critical evidence was never fully developed,” said Jim Fausone, partner and owner of Legal Help for Veterans. “Our role is to take that burden off Veterans and their families and ensure their service-connected conditions are fully and fairly evaluated.”Legal Help for Veterans conducts detailed reviews of military service records and medical documentation to identify service connections that may have been overlooked. When records are incomplete, the team works directly with Veterans, spouses, and fellow service members to develop supporting evidence, including medical opinions and “buddy statements” that reflect the real-life impact of a disability.The firm’s multidisciplinary team includes attorneys, paralegals, nurses, and support staff experienced in both the legal and medical aspects of VA disability claims. Legal Help for Veterans has helped thousands of Veterans secure millions of dollars in compensation while continuing to prioritize education and transparency throughout the process.For more information about Legal Help for Veterans and available resources, visit LegalHelpForVeterans.com or call 1-800-693-4800.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading Veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans . It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for Veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for Veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid Veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.org.About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce.org.

