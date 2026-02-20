Fridge.com calculates exact chest and upright freezer operating costs for all 50 states using EIA rates and DOE data.

The deep freezer is the most undervalued financial tool in the American kitchen. A chest freezer pays for itself in bulk buying savings faster than almost any other household purchase.” — Fridge.com Team

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fridge.com analyzes 137 freezer models and calculates the exact annual operating cost of chest and upright freezers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia using EIA electricity rates.

"An ENERGY STAR chest freezer costs $27 per year to operate in Louisiana and $91 per year in Hawaii. For $27 a year — roughly the cost of a single takeout meal — a Louisiana household gains the infrastructure to buy in bulk, freeze seasonal produce, and store proteins at scale."— Press Team, Fridge.com

Fridge.com (https://www.fridge.com) has released a complete 50-state analysis of standalone freezer operating costs, calculating the exact annual cost of running both an ENERGY STAR chest freezer and an ENERGY STAR upright freezer in every state and the District of Columbia. The analysis draws on Fridge.com product data from 137 freezer models and U.S. Department of Energy published energy consumption benchmarks, applied to January 2026 EIA residential electricity rates.

Fridge.com is calling the growing adoption of standalone freezers "The Freezer Economy" — a trend driven by grocery inflation, bulk purchasing strategies, and farm-to-freezer food preservation. According to Fridge.com data, entry-level chest freezers start at $170, with a median price of $674 across 97 models with active pricing.



The Benchmark: What Fridge.com Calculated

Using DOE published benchmarks — 215 kWh per year for an ENERGY STAR chest freezer (15 cubic feet) and 395 kWh per year for an ENERGY STAR upright freezer (17 to 20 cubic feet) — Fridge.com calculated the following annual operating costs for all 50 states plus D.C., organized from highest to lowest cost.

A comprehensive freezer buying guide (https://fridge.com/freezer-buying-guide) with capacity planning and type comparisons is available at Fridge.com.



50 STATES + D.C.: Annual Freezer Operating Cost

— THE NORTHEAST —

Massachusetts (31.37 cents/kWh): Chest $67/yr. Upright $124/yr. Fridge.com Insight: The third most expensive state. Mass Save and National Grid offer $75 recycling rebates.

Rhode Island (31.16 cents/kWh): Chest $67/yr. Upright $123/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Rhode Island Energy offers a $50 recycling rebate.

Maine (29.42 cents/kWh): Chest $63/yr. Upright $116/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Deep-freeze capital of the East. No rebate program.

Connecticut (27.72 cents/kWh): Chest $60/yr. Upright $109/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Highest-rate Rebate Desert in the country.

New Hampshire (27.27 cents/kWh): Chest $59/yr. Upright $108/yr. Fridge.com Insight: NHSaves offers $75 freezer recycling rebates.

New York (26.95 cents/kWh): Chest $58/yr. Upright $106/yr. Fridge.com Insight: No rebate program despite high rates.

Vermont (24.78 cents/kWh): Chest $53/yr. Upright $98/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Efficiency Vermont offers $200 toward ENERGY STAR models.

New Jersey (22.55 cents/kWh): Chest $48/yr. Upright $89/yr. Fridge.com Insight: PSEG offers up to $100 for ENERGY STAR Most Efficient.

Pennsylvania (20.49 cents/kWh): Chest $44/yr. Upright $81/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Three utilities offer rebate programs — the most of any state.

Delaware (18.31 cents/kWh): Chest $39/yr. Upright $72/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Moderate rates, no rebate program.

Maryland (22.30 cents/kWh): Chest $48/yr. Upright $88/yr. Fridge.com Insight: BGE and Delmarva Power both offer $50 recycling rebates.



— THE MIDWEST —

Michigan (20.46 cents/kWh): Chest $44/yr. Upright $81/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Consumers Energy offers $25 freezer purchase rebates.

Illinois (18.74 cents/kWh): Chest $40/yr. Upright $74/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Ameren Illinois offers $50 ENERGY STAR freezer rebates.

Wisconsin (18.37 cents/kWh): Chest $39/yr. Upright $73/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Dairy State demands precise temperature control. No rebate program.

Ohio (17.85 cents/kWh): Chest $38/yr. Upright $71/yr. Fridge.com Insight: FirstEnergy offers $50 dedicated freezer rebates.

Indiana (17.34 cents/kWh): Chest $37/yr. Upright $68/yr. Fridge.com Insight: AES Indiana's Ditch Your Fridge program accepts freezers.

Minnesota (16.37 cents/kWh): Chest $35/yr. Upright $65/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Xcel Energy offers freezer-specific recycling rebates.

Kansas (15.16 cents/kWh): Chest $33/yr. Upright $60/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Pantry State with massive freezer capacity traditions. No rebate program.

South Dakota (14.09 cents/kWh): Chest $30/yr. Upright $56/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Ranch-direct storage culture. No rebate program.

Iowa (13.48 cents/kWh): Chest $29/yr. Upright $53/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Wind-powered grid. MidAmerican Energy offers recycling rebates.

Nebraska (13.13 cents/kWh): Chest $28/yr. Upright $52/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Public power keeps rates low. High demand for beef storage.

North Dakota (12.82 cents/kWh): Chest $28/yr. Upright $51/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Among the cheapest states for freezer operation in America.

Missouri (12.95 cents/kWh): Chest $28/yr. Upright $51/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Second-cheapest state. Bulk buying economics are strongest here.



— THE SOUTH —

District of Columbia (16.60 cents/kWh): Chest $36/yr. Upright $66/yr. Fridge.com Insight: DCSEU offers $100 ENERGY STAR Most Efficient rebates.

Alabama (16.72 cents/kWh): Chest $36/yr. Upright $66/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Humidity drives higher demand for sealed storage. No rebate program.

Virginia (16.36 cents/kWh): Chest $35/yr. Upright $65/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Dominion Energy offers $50 ENERGY STAR purchase rebates.

Texas (16.11 cents/kWh): Chest $35/yr. Upright $64/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Massive state with strong freezer culture. No rebate program.

Florida (15.70 cents/kWh): Chest $34/yr. Upright $62/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Garage freezer placement carries a heat premium. No rebate program.

South Carolina (15.64 cents/kWh): Chest $34/yr. Upright $62/yr. Fridge.com Insight: SCE&G offers $50 recycling rebates.

North Carolina (15.05 cents/kWh): Chest $32/yr. Upright $59/yr. Fridge.com Insight: No rebate program.

West Virginia (16.19 cents/kWh): Chest $35/yr. Upright $64/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Appalachian Power offers $50 purchase rebates.

Mississippi (14.47 cents/kWh): Chest $31/yr. Upright $57/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Entergy Mississippi offers $50 purchase rebates.

Oklahoma (14.42 cents/kWh): Chest $31/yr. Upright $57/yr. Fridge.com Insight: No rebate program.

Georgia (14.53 cents/kWh): Chest $31/yr. Upright $57/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Georgia Power offers $50 recycling and $25 purchase rebates.

Kentucky (13.62 cents/kWh): Chest $29/yr. Upright $54/yr. Fridge.com Insight: LG&E/KU offers $100 purchase rebates — strong Freezer Economy state.

Tennessee (13.06 cents/kWh): Chest $28/yr. Upright $52/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Low TVA rates make this a top-tier freezer state. No rebate program.

Arkansas (13.26 cents/kWh): Chest $29/yr. Upright $52/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Natural State pantry economics. No rebate program.

Louisiana (12.39 cents/kWh): Chest $27/yr. Upright $49/yr. Fridge.com Insight: The cheapest state for freezer operation in America. Sportsman's Paradise drives demand for game storage. Entergy offers $25 purchase rebates.



— THE WEST —

Hawaii (42.49 cents/kWh): Chest $91/yr. Upright $168/yr. Fridge.com Insight: The most expensive state for freezer operation. Hawaii Energy offers $75 freezer recycling rebates.

California (33.60 cents/kWh): Chest $72/yr. Upright $133/yr. Fridge.com Insight: SCE offers $50 recycling and $35 purchase rebates.

Alaska (26.46 cents/kWh): Chest $57/yr. Upright $105/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Wild game and fish preservation drives the highest per-capita freezer demand. No rebate program.

Colorado (16.26 cents/kWh): Chest $35/yr. Upright $64/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Xcel Energy offers $50 recycling rebates. Altitude aids efficiency.

Oregon (16.16 cents/kWh): Chest $35/yr. Upright $64/yr. Fridge.com Insight: No rebate program. Marine climate keeps garage freezers efficient.

Wyoming (15.11 cents/kWh): Chest $32/yr. Upright $60/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Rocky Mountain Power ($50) and Black Hills Energy ($40) both offer rebates.

Arizona (15.55 cents/kWh): Chest $33/yr. Upright $61/yr. Fridge.com Insight: No rebate program. Interior placement recommended due to extreme heat.

New Mexico (14.93 cents/kWh): Chest $32/yr. Upright $59/yr. Fridge.com Insight: PNM offers $165 purchase and $50 recycling rebates.

Montana (14.27 cents/kWh): Chest $31/yr. Upright $56/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Big Sky storage. No rebate program.

Washington (14.06 cents/kWh): Chest $30/yr. Upright $56/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Hydro power delivers low rates. No rebate program.

Nevada (13.77 cents/kWh): Chest $30/yr. Upright $54/yr. Fridge.com Insight: No rebate program.

Utah (13.69 cents/kWh): Chest $29/yr. Upright $54/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Rocky Mountain Power offers $25 purchase rebates. Preparedness culture drives large-capacity demand.

Idaho (12.46 cents/kWh): Chest $27/yr. Upright $49/yr. Fridge.com Insight: Tied with Louisiana as the cheapest state for freezer operation in America. Hydro-powered grid and low demand keep rates favorable. Avista offers $100 ENERGY STAR refrigerator rebates. At $27 per year, a household in Idaho can operate a chest freezer for the cost of a single restaurant meal — while gaining the infrastructure to store hundreds of pounds of bulk-purchased proteins, seasonal produce, and locally sourced foods year-round.



The Freezer Economy: By the Numbers

At the national average of 18.07 cents per kWh, Fridge.com calculates:

- ENERGY STAR chest freezer: $39/year — approximately $3.25 per month.

- ENERGY STAR upright freezer: $71/year — approximately $5.92 per month.

- Entry-level chest freezer purchase price: $170 (Fridge.com lowest current price).

- Median freezer price across 97 models: $674.

- Chest freezer average price: $701 (23 models). Upright average: $954 (38 models).

Fridge.com notes that at $27 to $39 per year in the lowest-cost states, the annual operating cost of a chest freezer is less than a single month of most streaming subscriptions. Against USDA estimates of $1,500 or more in annual household food waste, even modest reductions in spoilage through freezer storage can produce a return that exceeds the total annual cost of ownership.



Chest vs. Upright: What Fridge.com Data Shows

Fridge.com product data reveals a clear efficiency gap between the two primary standalone freezer categories:

Chest freezers (23 models with pricing): Average price $701. Starting at $170. The top-opening design minimizes cold air loss — cold air sinks and stays in the cabinet when the lid is opened, reducing compressor recovery cycles. Fridge.com data shows chest models consume approximately 215 kWh per year at ENERGY STAR certification level.

Upright freezers (38 models with pricing): Average price $954. Starting at $200. Front-opening design with shelves and door bins offers superior organization but allows cold air to cascade out with each door opening. Fridge.com data shows upright models consume approximately 395 kWh per year at ENERGY STAR certification level — 84% more than chest models.

Compact freezers (12 models with pricing): Average price $1,216. Designed for apartments, condos, and supplementary storage. Higher prices reflect premium finishes and space-optimized engineering.

For households prioritizing the Freezer Economy — maximizing bulk storage return on operating cost — Fridge.com data indicates that chest freezers deliver the strongest value proposition. A $170 entry-level chest freezer operating at $27 per year in Louisiana or Idaho reaches a total first-year cost of $197 — among the lowest cost-of-entry for any major kitchen appliance.

"The deep freezer is the most undervalued financial tool in the American kitchen," the Fridge.com team notes. "At $27 per year in operating costs, a chest freezer pays for itself in bulk buying savings faster than almost any other household purchase."



The Farm-to-Freezer Trend

Fridge.com data from the 2026 Cold Standard reports identified growing adoption of what it calls the "Farm-to-Freezer" model — households sourcing proteins and produce directly from local farms, CSA programs, hunting and fishing, and wholesale clubs, then freezing for long-term storage. This trend is strongest in three segments:

Rural and agricultural communities, where direct farm access creates short supply chains. Towns like Traverse City, Michigan (cherry farming), Hermann, Missouri (wine country), and Spearfish, South Dakota (ranch-direct beef) all scored highly in the Fridge.com Intelligence Score for food preservation infrastructure.

Hunting and fishing states — Alaska, Montana, Wyoming, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin — where processing wild game and fish requires deep freezer capacity as standard household equipment.

Suburban bulk-buying households create purchase volumes that exceed standard refrigerator freezer compartment capacity.

Fridge.com notes that the Freezer Economy trend is accelerating in 2026 as grocery prices remain elevated. For households in the 28 states with the lowest freezer operating costs — those under $35 per year for a chest freezer — the math strongly favors standalone freezer ownership as a tool for reducing annual food spending. Even a conservative estimate of $20 per month in reduced food waste and bulk-purchase savings — $240 per year — produces a positive return against a first-year total cost of ownership that starts under $200 in the cheapest states.

Fridge.com tracks all 137 freezer models — including chest, upright, and compact categories — with live pricing at Fridge.com/best-freezers (https://fridge.com/best-freezers).



Report Methodology

Product data reflects 137 active freezer models on Fridge.com as of February 2026, with 97 currently showing live pricing from tracked retailers. Energy consumption benchmarks for ENERGY STAR chest freezers (215 kWh/yr) and upright freezers (395 kWh/yr) reference U.S. Department of Energy published standards. Electricity rates are from EIA, January 2026. Food waste estimates reference USDA Economic Research Service data. This report reflects February 2026 data.



About Fridge.com

Fridge.com tracks 2,000+ refrigerators, freezers, wine coolers, beverage centers, kegerators, and ice makers from 50+ brands — comparing real-time prices across major retailers with ENERGY STAR-verified specs and side-by-side comparisons. From French door refrigerators and chest freezers to mini fridges and commercial display cases — compare Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, GE, Frigidaire, KitchenAid, and more. Always free, no account required. Fridge.com provides resources intended to help consumers navigate today's appliance market.

Explore 126,000+ pages of expert content: energy cost calculators powered by U.S. Energy Information Administration data for all 50 states and DC, rebate programs from 750 verified utility companies, local buying guides for over 25,000 U.S. cities, and 17 free interactive tools and embeddable widgets. Fridge.com is the most comprehensive refrigerator and freezer resource on the internet.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.