A 'Massive Crisis' Is Reshaping Wine: The Brands That Survive Will Go Low/No -- and Go Premium

Today, every major wine company is working on this segment... So this is sort of the evolution toward better and better product, and every year it's getting better.” — Jerome Eckert-Nathan

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As traditional wine demand softens and health-conscious consumers rise, BevZero helps producers protect brand relevance with premium low/no-alc innovation.With the traditional category facing continued pressure and a “massive crisis in the wine industry,” producers are being pushed to find new growth lanes that still feel authentic to their brand story. At the same time, consumer behavior has changed dramatically—driven by wellness and a growing interest in drinking less alcohol.BevZero, a global leader in alcohol and flavor management, says this moment is forcing a long-overdue reset in how no- and low-alcohol wines are made, and why the best-performing products are no longer built on shortcuts.“Originally, if people couldn’t sell their wine… they would say, ‘Let’s de-alc it,’” said Jerome Eckert-Nathan, President and CEO of BevZero . “Well, if you start with a bad wine, you’re going to have a terrible de-alc wine.”Quality In. Quality Out. (And Consumers Can Taste the Difference.)Today’s no/low-alc customer is no longer “curious”; they expect quality. Many want healthier options, but they still expect real wine character: varietal identity, balance, mouthfeel, and aroma. That’s why the category is moving upstream toward intentional sourcing and winemaking decisions, sometimes starting at the vineyard level.BevZero works with producers who collaborate directly with growers to target specific varietals, ripeness windows, and grape profiles—then design the winemaking and dealcoholization approach around the final sensory goal. And importantly, the industry is moving toward less formulation, as consumers increasingly want natural products with fewer (or no) artificial flavors.Awards Validate the Shift and Prove the Category Has MaturedFor producers, awards in the no/low-alcohol space are becoming a real credibility signal. These wins help prove that premium outcomes are achievable when the process is done right. As Eckert-Nathan notes, awards create visibility and validate the decades of expertise built behind the scenes through close producer partnerships.“We're not in a branded business, so that credit goes all to [our clients],” says Eckert-Nathan. “But behind the scenes, we've made a contribution, and we're very proud of it.”BevZero Helps Brands Stay Relevant in a Changing MarketBevZero supports beverage brands from concept to bottle—combining product development, project management, and dealcoholization services. Founded over 30 years ago, BevZero has locations in Northern California, Spain, and Sounth Africa. In 1991, they pioneered vacuum distillation alcohol removal for wine. Today, BevZero’s team includes winemakers, distillers, and food scientists across the U.S., Europe, and South Africa.Using very low temperature vacuum distillation, BevZero helps clients reduce alcohol to low/no targets while preserving natural aroma and flavor compounds and can support everything from base beverage identification to finished product development.About BevZeroBevZero is a global leader in beverage services, equipment, expertise, and innovative solutions—helping brands create the highest quality low- and non-alcoholic beverages across wine and spirits, with a one-stop approach from brainstorm to bottle.

