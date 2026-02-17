Go2 Karate Announces Relocation of Family Success Martial Arts to New Facility in Bloomington

Family Success New Location Family Success

Go2 Karate Announces Relocation of Family Success Martial Arts to New, Expanded Facility to Better Serve Bloomington Families and the Community

BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEGo2 Karate Announces Relocation of Family Success Martial Arts to New, Expanded Facility to Better Serve Bloomington Families and the CommunityBloomington, Indiana — February 17, 2026Go2 Karate proudly announces that Family Success Martial Arts, a long-standing martial arts school serving the Bloomington community since March 2003, is relocating to a new facility designed to significantly enhance its impact on students, families, and the greater community.For more than two decades, Family Success Martial Arts has helped children, teens, and adults develop life-changing skills that extend far beyond martial arts training. The move to the new location at 3141 N. Westbury Village Dr., Building 2, Suite D, Bloomington, Indiana, marks an important milestone in the school’s continued mission to support personal growth, leadership development, and community engagement.“Our new location gives us the ability to design the space around what our students and campers actually need,” said Melissa Bosstick, owner of Family Success Martial Arts. “We’ll have a layout that functions better for classes, provides a more organized flow for camp days, and helps us deliver an even stronger experience on and off the mat.”The expanded and redesigned facility supports year-round martial arts programs and seasonal camps with a layout that improves efficiency, reduces congestion during peak hours, and creates clear zones for training, instruction, and activity-based learning. These improvements allow instructors to focus more deeply on teaching while students benefit from a structured, engaging, and safe environment.For children and teens, Family Success Martial Arts programs focus on building confidence, discipline, respect, and resilience, skills that directly impact success in school, social settings, and community involvement. Students are encouraged to develop leadership, accountability, and perseverance, helping them navigate challenges and make positive choices throughout their lives.Families can expect the new facility to be especially beneficial during summer camp and school-break programs. The expanded space provides more room for structured activities, safer transitions between stations, improved supervision, and better energy management throughout the day, all of which contribute to a higher-quality experience for students and peace of mind for parents.Family Success Martial Arts also serves adults of all ages, offering programs that support self-defense awareness, physical fitness, stress management, and overall well-being. Adult students benefit from training that builds strength, confidence, and mental clarity, helping them better manage the demands of everyday life.Go2 Karate has worked closely with Family Success Martial Arts for nearly a decade, supporting their growth, visibility, and community outreach efforts. This long-standing relationship has provided clear insight into the school’s leadership, culture, and commitment to service.“You can tell when a school is truly loved by its community,” said Tracy Lee Thomas, President and Founder of Go2 Karate. “After working with Family Success Martial Arts for nearly ten years, everything we see reflects a genuine commitment to service, leadership, and making a real difference in the lives of the people they serve. Their impact goes far beyond martial arts, and this move is a powerful step forward for a school that clearly means a great deal to Bloomington.”The relocation reflects Family Success Martial Arts’ long-term investment in the Bloomington community and its continued dedication to helping students grow into confident, capable individuals. The new facility is not just larger — it is intentionally designed to support better learning, stronger relationships, and a more positive experience for every student and family.Family Success Martial Arts will begin welcoming students and families to the new location on March 7, 2026. Current students and families will receive direct communication regarding transition details, updated schedules, and orientation information. Additional announcements will be shared as the move progresses.Suggested image to accompany this release include:Exterior of the new facility-we have oneInterior training spaceStudents training or participating in camp activitiesOwner and instructors inside the new locationAbout Family Success Martial ArtsFounded in March 2003, Family Success Martial Arts has served the Bloomington community for over 20 years, providing martial arts instruction and youth development programs for children, teens, and adults. The school focuses on building confidence, discipline, leadership, and life skills through year-round training and seasonal camps.About Go2 KarateGo2 Karate is a national martial arts media and marketing organization supporting schools through strategic communication, storytelling, and community-focused outreach. Go2 Karate works with martial arts schools to amplify their impact and strengthen long-term growth. Go2 Karate works with martial arts schools to amplify their impact and strengthen long-term growth.Media Contact:Tracy ThomasPresidentGo2 Karate

