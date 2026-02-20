Veterans Radio Joins NVBDC’s MVO Task Force to Amplify Veteran Voices Nationwide

Jim Fausone, Director of Veterans Radio Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

NVBDC announces that Veterans Radio has joined the NVBDC MVO Task Force, expanding access to Veteran-focused media, education, and information.

By joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force, we can further amplify resources, stories, and voices that support Veterans and their families.” — Jim Fausone

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) announces that Veterans Radio has joined the NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force, expanding access to Veteran-focused media, education, and information.Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Veterans Radio produces weekly programming from its local studio and distributes content across AM/FM radio, online streaming, and podcast platforms. With more than two decades on the air, the organization focuses on delivering accurate, Veteran-centered information covering military service and transition, Veteran benefits, health care, PTSD, traumatic brain injury, homelessness, and Veteran-owned businesses.Founded by Vietnam Veteran Dale Throneberry and currently co-hosted by Director Jim Fausone, Veterans Radio was created to address gaps in information affecting Veterans of all eras of service. The program emphasizes education and firsthand experience, featuring military authors, historians, nonprofit leaders, and subject-matter experts to provide clear, accessible insights without political framing.“Veterans Radio exists to make sure Veterans have access to information they can trust,” said Fausone. “By joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force , we can further amplify resources, stories, and voices that support Veterans and their families.”Veterans Radio has been recognized as one of the top Veteran podcasts in the country and was named NVBDC Media Partner of the Year in 2024 for its sustained commitment to Veteran engagement and accurate reporting. Programming is distributed weekly and reaches listeners through multiple platforms, ensuring access for Veterans regardless of location. To listen to Veterans Radio or learn more, visit VeteransRadio.org or find the program on major podcast platforms.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading Veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for Veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for Veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid Veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.org.About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce.org.

