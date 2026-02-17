JUNK.COM ROLLS INTO DIVINE SAVIOR ACADEMY OF DORAL’S 6TH ANNUAL TOUCH-A-TRUCK

A sneak peek at the squishy toy junk trucks kids can look forward to when Junk.com rolls into Divine Savior Academy of Doral’s Touch-A-Truck.

Interactive Trucks, Playful Surprises, and Hands-on Fun for South Florida Families

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families looking for a fun, hands-on weekend activity won’t want to miss Divine Savior Academy of Doral’s 6th Annual Touch-A-Truck on Saturday, February 21, where Junk.com in South Florida will be rolling in with its unmistakable white junk truck — and a playful surprise just for kids.

From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Junk.com will be part of the free, family-friendly event at 10311 NW 58th St. in Doral, inviting children and parents alike to get up close, explore real-life vehicles, and enjoy a morning filled with discovery and fun.

“Touch-A-Truck is all about curiosity, imagination, and community,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “We love being part of events that give kids a chance to explore big trucks up close — and have a little fun along the way.”

In addition to showcasing its signature truck, Junk.com will also bring along a squishy toy junk truck, a hit with younger guests and a fun way for kids to connect with the world of work trucks in a hands-on, age-appropriate way.

