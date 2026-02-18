Dispel and Nozomi Networks Expand Integration to Simplify OT Asset Visibility and Enable AI Risk-Aware Remote Access

New strategic integration supports Nozomi Guardian, CMC, and Vantage, automating asset import and enriching session-level risk context for OT remote access

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dispel, the leader in Secure Remote Access (SRA) for Operational Technology (OT), today announced at the S4x26 OT Cybersecurity Conference an expanded technology integration with Nozomi Networks that supports OT asset onboarding and visibility across both on-premises and cloud-enabled deployments. By integrating with Nozomi Guardian™, Nozomi Central Management Console™, and Nozomi Vantage™, the enhanced solution simplifies asset inventory synchronization while enabling AI risk-aware remote access decisions through the Dispel Zero Trust Engine As industrial organizations scale remote access across plants, vendors, and distributed operations, maintaining an accurate OT asset inventory remains foundational, yet too often slow and manual. Building on the companies’ existing technology alliance, the expanded integration enables customers to automatically synchronize asset inventories from Nozomi’s platform. With streamlined configuration, asset data is imported directly into Dispel, reducing manual effort, accelerating time to value, and ensuring secure remote access policies align with real-world OT environments.“Accurate asset intelligence is the foundation of effective OT security,” said Clay Speckmiear, Vice President of Sales and Channel at Dispel. “We’re excited to expand our integration with Nozomi Networks to make it easier for customers and partners to operationalize that intelligence. By automatically bringing Nozomi Networks asset data into Dispel, organizations can move faster while making smarter, risk-aware access decisions across their environments.”Enriching AI Risk-Aware Remote Access with OT IntelligenceThe expanded integration also strengthens Dispel’s recently released AI Session Forensics & Risk Scoring capabilities by enriching session-level risk analysis with OT asset context from Nozomi Networks. Asset data from Guardian, CMC and Vantage is correlated with Dispel’s UEBA-driven session analysis, enabling administrators to understand not only who accessed a system, but the criticality and risk profile of the assets involved.By combining session behavior, identity context, and OT asset data, Dispel delivers a unified, operational view of risk that supports faster access approvals, clearer accountability, and more precise incident response.“Operational security depends on how well tools work together in real-world environments,” said Matthew Cowell, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Nozomi Networks. “By expanding our integration with Dispel across both on-premises and cloud deployments, customers gain faster access to trusted asset intelligence and stronger insight into how critical systems are accessed, without adding operational complexity.”A Unified OT Security EcosystemTogether, Dispel and Nozomi Networks help industrial organizations reduce risk without slowing operations by aligning asset visibility, secure remote access, and session-level intelligence into a single operational workflow. The expanded integration supports key industry frameworks including IEC 62443 and NIST, while giving security and operations teams a shared foundation for risk-based decision-making.The Dispel Zero Trust Engine enables fast, frictionless OT Secure Remote Access, connecting the right people to the right assets while enforcing Zero Trust. Industrial Data Streaming then unlocks OT data for cloud and analytics platforms, enabling predictive maintenance, AI-driven insights, and scalable modernization without disrupting operations.This latest AI session forensics & risk scoring enhancement reinforces Dispel’s ecosystem strategy, which brings together secure remote access, asset visibility, vulnerabilities, session forensics, and partner-enriched OT intelligence from leading vendors. Together, these integrations deliver a single, operational view of risk across identities, sessions, assets, and environments—purpose-built for the realities of industrial operations.For more information about the Dispel and the Nozomi Networks integration, visit dispel.com

