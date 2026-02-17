North Carolina Man Indicted, Charged with Aggravated Assault in Bristol Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation

SULLIVAN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a North Carolina man in connection to an officer-involved shooting that occurred last month.

On January 10th, at the request of 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI special agents began investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting in Bristol. The incident occurred when officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to an alarm at the post office on 6th Street. A man, later identified as Isaac John Carrion (DOB: 09/19/81), was located nearby holding an aluminum bat and a tire iron. Carrion refused officers’ commands to drop both items. Attempts to tase Carrion were not effective, and the situation escalated. Carrion ran toward the officers, swinging the bat, resulting in two officers firing their service weapons, striking him. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Last week, the Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Carrion with three counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Disorderly Conduct, and one count of Vandalism. Today, he was served in the Sullivan County Jail, where he was already being held.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

