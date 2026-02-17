Erik M. Pelton & Associates (EMP&A) Reaches Significant Trademark Registration Milestone

25+ years in business, 5,000+ USPTO trademark registrations for clients, 250+ 5-star Google reviews, and an A+ BBB rating Widely recognized for impeccable service, flat fee structure, and helping businesses of all sizes for over 25 years

EMP&A successfully secures more than 5,000 trademark registrations for clients at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

5,000 registrations represents far more than a number. Each trademark filing reflects an investment in a business’ future, and we’re proud to have helped so many clients secure that protection.” — Erik M. Pelton

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erik M. Pelton & Associates, PLLC (EMP&A) , a boutique intellectual property law firm focused exclusively on trademark protection, has reached a significant milestone: successfully securing more than 5,000 trademark registrations for clients at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) since the firm’s founding in 1999.For more than 25 years, EMP&A has built its practice around making trademark protection understandable, accessible, and practical for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and growing brands across the country and globally. In addition to its domestic clients, EMP&A regularly works with international clientele seeking experienced U.S. trademark counsel to protect brands used in the United States.“Five thousand registrations represents far more than a number,” said Pelton. “Each trademark filing reflects an investment in a business’ future, and we’re proud to have helped so many clients secure that protection over the years.”EMP&A is widely recognized for its clear communication, flat-fee pricing, and client-first approach. Founded after Pelton’s experience as a trademark examining attorney at the USPTO, the firm combines deep trademark experience with proprietary docketing technology and a streamlined process designed to guide clients through what can otherwise be a confusing and intimidating system. “Having worked inside the USPTO, I understand how trademark applications are examined and where issues most often arise,” Pelton added. “That perspective helps us guide clients through the process with fewer surprises and clearer expectations.”This milestone also reflects the firm’s steady growth alongside its clients. From startups filing their first application to established companies managing expanding brand portfolios in the United States and internationally, EMP&A has remained focused on providing thoughtful strategy, responsive service, and long-term brand protection.In addition to his client work, Pelton is widely recognized for his contributions to trademark education and professional training. He has taught trademark law at Howard University School of Law and Georgetown University Law Center, and regularly trains trademark attorneys nationwide through continuing legal education programs and webinars in partnership with 4L Education.“Teaching and training other trademark attorneys sharpens how we serve our own clients,” Pelton said. “When you’re deeply engaged with how trademarks are examined, argued, and evolving across thousands of cases, that knowledge directly benefits the businesses we represent every day.”EMP&A assists clients at every stage of the trademark process, including clearance searches, trademark application filing, responses to USPTO Office Actions, trademark renewals, and long-term brand protection strategies. The firm represents clients nationwide, from first-time founders to businesses managing expanding trademark portfolios.As competition for brand names continues to increase, EMP&A remains committed to educating business owners about the importance of early and strategic trademark registration—helping clients not only register trademarks, but understand how those registrations support growth and long-term brand value.Founded in 1999, Erik M. Pelton & Associates, PLLC is a boutique intellectual property law firm focused exclusively on trademarks. The firm has earned more than 250 five-star reviews and holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.For more information about trademark registration services, visit erikpelton.com or follow along on social media @empatrademarks.

25 Benefits of Trademark Registration

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.