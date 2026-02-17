State Department of Transportation to Host Public Open House on Proposed Paving Project Along State Route 14 in Chemung County

Meeting Set for Thursday, February 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Horseheads Village Hall

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host an in-person public information meeting on Thursday, February 26, pertaining to a proposed paving project along State Route 14 (also known as The Miracle Mile) in the Town and Village of Horseheads, Village of Elmira Heights and Town of Elmira, Chemung County.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Horseheads Village Hall, 202 South Main Street, Horseheads, NY 14845. The session will include a brief presentation by NYSDOT engineers followed by a question-and-answer period.

The paving project, which is tentatively scheduled to start in the fall of 2026, proposes to resurface Route 14 from just north of West Broad Street in the Village of Horseheads to just north of the City of Elmira line. Other improvements include traffic signal enhancements, new signage, two new left turn lanes, curb ramp enhancements and frame and grate adjustments.

For further information, please contact Marty.Jackson@dot.ny.gov. Please reference Project Identification Number 6108.66.

