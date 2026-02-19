IceBattery PR Icebatterty-All #Pankaj and Deepak

IceBattery® Launches India’s First Net-Zero Rail & Land Cold Chain with CONCOR 20ft/40ft ISO Containers, Reefer Trucks, and portable Cold Storage

By storing cold as energy, IceBattery® eliminates diesel and power dependency — redefining green, sustainable refrigeration and unlocking the true potential of cold energy.”” — Pankaj Garg

NEW DELHI, INDIA, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a major step toward transforming India’s Cold Chain logistics, agricultural and pharmaceutical supply chains, Japan’s Innovation Thru Energy (ITE), in collaboration with IceBattery India and strategic freight rail partner Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), launched the revolutionary IceBattery® Net-Zero Rail and Land Cold Chain Technology at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The high-profile launch, held on Japan Foundation Day, signals a new era of diesel-free, climate-resilient, and energy-efficient Green cold chain infrastructure for India.

🔥 A Game-Changer for India’s Cold Chain Industry: IceBattery® introduces a Zero Diesel Cooling Platform powered by advanced IceBattery Technology — eliminating dependence on continuous diesel refrigeration and significantly cutting fuel consumption, operation cost, electricity demand, and carbon emissions.

Monozukuri: IceBattery technology, proudly developed under Japan’s renowned “Monozukuri” philosophy, has been successfully adopted by more than 350 B2B customers across Japan, including deployments in 70+ cities during COVID-19. The system has supported critical sectors such as pharmaceuticals, life sciences, dairy, perishable foods, food processing, and vaccine storage. With an exceptional zero-failure track record spanning more than 18 years, IceBattery has consistently delivered superior performance, reliability, and quality, making it a trusted solution for mission-critical temperature control applications nationwide.

This Net-Zero-ready technology ensures uninterrupted temperature stability — even during transit delays or power disruptions — solving one of India’s biggest cold chain challenges.

With India losing billions annually due to post-harvest spoilage, the solution directly supports:

• Significantly reduces food wastage and dramatically extends shelf life through precise temperature control and high-humidity preservation

• Strengthening of agricultural and pharmaceutical supply chains

• Saving 50% operation cost with zero failure.

• ESG and Net-Zero compliance & Renewable energy integration

🚆🚛 Full-Scale Multimodal Net-Zero Deployment: IceBattery® has been engineered as a complete, scalable ecosystem, deployable across Rail, Land, and stationary cold storage platforms:

• Rail & Sea ISO 20ft /40ft Container

• Refrigerated Truck Solutions 32ft/ 24ft/20ft Truck and 10ft truck for last-miles

• Stationary 20ft Portable Cold Storage

This integrated approach positions IceBattery® as one of the most comprehensive Net-Zero Green cold chain solutions available in the global market today.

🤝 Strategic Partnership with CONCOR & Make in India Manufacturing

A key milestone of the event was the announcement of CONCOR as a strategic rail logistics partner, reinforcing the expansion of energy-efficient refrigerated rail freight movement across India.

Speaking at the event, Tadamasa Ishida “IceBattery® represents a revolutionary step in cold chain logistics. With its low carbon footprint and high operational reliability, it has the potential to disrupt conventional refrigeration systems and set new global standards.”

Shri Sanjay Swarup, CMD, CONCOR, added: “The technology has proven performance in Japan and has demonstrated strong results in Indian operating conditions. We see significant potential across rail and sea logistics as India strengthens its cold chain infrastructure.”

Pankaj Garg, Founder & CEO, “IceBattery® is redefining India’s cold chain ecosystem. It offers a complete, sustainable logistics solution that not only strengthens the food industry but also protects farmers’ livelihoods — ensuring that every harvest has a fair chance to reach the market.”

🎤 Leadership Speaks

The launch featured keynote addresses by:

• Pankaj Garg, Founder & CEO, ITE Japan

• Tadamasa Ishida, Senior Advisor, ITE Japan (Former Chairman, JR Freight; ex SVP, NYK Line)

• Shri Sanjay Swarup, Chairman & Managing Director, CONCOR

• Katsuhiko Murayama San, Former Director, METI (Japan) & DMICDC India

• Takashi Suzuki San, Representative, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)

• Shri Shailendra Singh, Former Director, Ministry of Railways, Government of India

• Shri Dr. Prabhat, Commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture & Horticulture, Govt of India

• Shri Sanjay Sharma, Director, Solar Energy Corporation of India

🌍 A Global Model for Climate-Resilient Logistics: IceBattery® positions India at the forefront of sustainable cold chain transformation. By combining Japanese innovation, Indian manufacturing, and rail-led distribution through CONCOR, the initiative creates a blueprint for low-emission logistics infrastructure adaptable across emerging markets worldwide. This launch marks a defining moment in Indo-Japan collaboration — moving from dialogue to deployable climate solutions.

About Innovation Thru Energy (ITE is a Japanese Green technology company focused on advanced Cold Chain & Cold energy storage technology and sustainable infrastructure solutions. ITE develops climate-resilient, energy-efficient systems designed to reduce carbon emissions and enable Net-Zero industrial and logistics operations worldwide. IceBattery® is a patented cold chain technology developed by Innovation Thru Energy Co., Ltd. Japan [https://icebattery.jp]

About CONCOR: Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) is India’s leading multimodal logistics and rail container transportation company under the Ministry of Railways. With an extensive nationwide network, CONCOR plays a pivotal role in strengthening India’s freight infrastructure and advancing efficient, rail-based cargo movement. [https://www.concorindia.co.in]

