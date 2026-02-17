Ft Myers Airport Parking Celebrates Five Years of Excellence as Fort Myers’ Premier Off-Airport Parking Provider

While the parking industry has seen significant shifts in technology and consumer expectations, Ft Myers Airport Parking has remained ahead of the curve.

We set out to be more than just a parking lot; we wanted to be a trusted partner in the travel experience. Seeing our regular customers return year after year tells us we’re doing it right.” — Gary Lewis

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ft Myers Airport Parking is proud to announce its fifth anniversary of providing top-tier, reliable, and affordable parking solutions for travelers using Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). Since opening its doors, the facility has established itself as the leading off-airport parking choice for both leisure and business travelers in the Southwest Florida region.

Founded by local entrepreneur Gary Lewis, Ft Myers Airport Parking was built on a simple premise: provide a seamless, stress-free start and end to every journey. Over the past five years, the company has served tens of thousands of passengers, maintaining a reputation for safety, efficiency, and world-class customer service.

"Reaching this five-year milestone is a testament to our dedicated team and the incredible loyalty of the Fort Myers community," said Gary Lewis, Owner of Ft Myers Airport Parking. "We set out to be more than just a parking lot; we wanted to be a trusted partner in the travel experience. Seeing our regular customers return year after year tells us we’re doing it right."

SETTING THE STANDARD IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA

While the parking industry has seen significant shifts in technology and consumer expectations, Ft Myers Airport Parking has remained ahead of the curve. Industry peers and consumers alike recognize the facility for several key differentiators:

• Unmatched Reliability: A fleet of modern shuttles ensures that travelers are dropped off and picked up curbside in minutes, eliminating the long walks and confusion often associated with large airport garages.

• Safety & Security: The facility features 24/7 surveillance and a fully fenced, well-lit lot, providing peace of mind for travelers while they are away.

• Competitive Pricing: By offering rates significantly lower than on-site airport options, Ft Myers Airport Parking has become the "smart choice" for budget-conscious families and corporate travelers.

• Community Roots: As a locally owned and operated business, the company prioritizes a personal touch that national franchises often lack.

LOOKING TOWARD THE FUTURE

As Fort Myers continues to grow and RSW expands its flight offerings, Ft Myers Airport Parking is prepared to scale. The company has recently invested in enhanced digital booking platforms and streamlined check-in processes to ensure that the next five years are even more efficient than the last.

To celebrate this anniversary, Ft Myers Airport Parking will be hosting a series of customer appreciation promotions throughout the month. Travelers are encouraged to book their reservations online to secure the best rates and guaranteed availability.

ABOUT FT MYERS AIRPORT PARKING

Located just minutes from Southwest Florida International Airport, Ft Myers Airport Parking is the premier off-airport parking facility in Fort Myers, FL. Owned by Gary Lewis, the company provides 24/7 shuttle service, secure vehicle storage, and professional luggage assistance. For more information or to book a reservation, visit https://www.FtMyersAirportParkingrsw.com/

