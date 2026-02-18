The Rapaport Team Joins LIV Sotheby’s International Realty In Telluride

The Rapaport Team Josh Rapaport Katja Rapaport

Josh & Katja Rapaport Bring Two Decades of Local Market Experience Following a Successful Independent Brokerage

TELLURIDE, CO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) proudly welcomes the Rapaport Team to its luxury brokerage in Telluride. Josh and Katja built an iconic independent brokerage, and personally closed $575 million in over 250 transactions in luxury residential and investment real estate in Telluride, Mountain Village, and throughout San Miguel County.

Their choice to transition a thriving business and brilliant careers to LIV SIR is a testament to shared values, vision, and excellence in service. This milestone is a celebration of the intersection of two distinct legacies: the legacy of a family-built Telluride institution with the global reach and prestige of Sotheby’s International Realty.

With decades of combined experience and a personal brand synonymous with Telluride luxury real estate, Josh and Katja bring a thoughtful, advisory-driven approach to every interaction. Arming their clients with deep market knowledge and market savvy, they are proud to have earned deep trust within the community as they maintain long-term relationships.

Their backgrounds in development, construction, and design inform a holistic perspective that extends well beyond the transaction itself. Their passion for real estate and enthusiasm for the mountain lifestyle make them a welcome addition and perfect fit for the LIV SIR team in Telluride.

Josh Rapaport brings 19 years of experience in the Telluride real estate market as well as a deep understanding of development and construction finance. His focus on investment, feasibility, and lifestyle supports clients in reaching their real estate goals. Josh is also a licensed pilot and captain, and he loves to explore new destinations. Originally drawn to Telluride for its incredible scenic beauty, he values its authenticity, community, and access to the mountains.

According to Josh Rapaport, “After nearly two decades working in the Telluride market, building our own independent brokerage was one of the most meaningful chapters of our careers. Aligning with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty allows us to continue serving our clients with the same independence, discretion, and local insight—now supported by a global platform that expands what’s possible for them.”

In addition to 20 years of experience in the Telluride market, Katja Rapaport brings a background with years as an entrepreneur as well as a rock climber. She leverages those skills to provide a calm demeanor and strategic clarity to negotiations. Her ability to assess risk, think several moves ahead, and adapt to changing circumstances allows her to effectively structure deals for her clients.

Katja Rapaport adds, “Telluride has shaped the way we think about real estate, relationships, and community. Joining LIV Sotheby’s International Realty gives us the opportunity to build on everything we’ve created—while offering our clients broader reach, deeper resources, and the same thoughtful, strategic guidance they’ve trusted for years.”

The Rapaport Team represents luxury listings throughout the Telluride region, including a sprawling estate located on four lots on East Colorado Avenue, just steps from downtown Telluride’s dining and shopping. With a four-bedroom main house as well as a caretaker’s apartment, all surrounded by mature landscaping for privacy, this property boasts privacy and gorgeous views of the surrounding mountains.

The Rapaports also represent a unique commercial opportunity to own an entire building in the heart of downtown Telluride. The 6,630-square-foot property includes two commercial spaces, two one-bedroom residential units, and a two-bedroom penthouse with an awe-inspiring rooftop deck with views of the iconic box canyon. This building could be utilized as an investment property or fully reinvented as the crown jewel of a real estate portfolio.

As co-founders of the Telluride Animal Foundation, Josh and Katja are committed to philanthropy. With their support, the Foundation has flown over 200 dogs to new homes and donated over $1 million to animal welfare, demonstrating their commitment to the community.

Scott Webber, CEO of LIV SIR, notes “Josh and Katja represent the very best of our industry—professionals whose reputation, discretion, and results have been earned through decades of trusted relationships and uncompromising standards. Their decision to join LIV Sotheby’s International Realty reflects a shared belief in quality over quantity, a people-first philosophy, and a commitment to excellence that defines who we are and where we are going.”

The Rapaport Team will operate a LIV Sotheby’s International Realty office at 110 South Pine Street as part of the transition, which will be LIV SIR’s 20th office in Colorado and fifth location in Telluride and Mountain Village, expanding the brokerage’s footprint in the region.

