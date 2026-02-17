Attorney General Jeff Jackson Honors Pollocksville Mayor Jay Bender with Dogwood Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson recognized Mayor Jay Bender with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award on Friday. The Dogwood Award recognizes people who are improving their fellow North Carolinians’ health, safety, and well-being.

Photos from the ceremony can be viewed here.

Mayor Jay Bender

“Mayor Bender has devoted over 40 years to serving the people of Pollocksville,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “He’s fought for storm recovery and economic development in Pollocksville, and has proven to be a strong advocate for all of eastern North Carolina.”

Jay Bender has served as mayor of Pollocksville since 1982.

