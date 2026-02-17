Attorney General Jeff Jackson Honors Wilmington Area Resident Roxann Lansdowne with Dogwood Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson recognized Wilmington area resident Roxann Lansdowne with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award on Friday. The Dogwood Award recognizes people who are improving their fellow North Carolinians’ health, safety, and well-being.

Photos from the ceremony can be viewed here.

“When the federal government threatened to cut SNAP benefits, 1.4 million North Carolinians had to prepare to put food on their tables without this critical assistance,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “The work that Roxann and her team at Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard did to provide meals during this time was a lifeline for many folks in eastern North Carolina.”

Roxann Lansdowne is executive director of Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard.

###