AG Brown asks court to enforce order preventing FEMA from unlawfully cutting disaster preparedness funding

Attorney General Nick Brown and a multistate coalition today filed a motion asking the District Court of Massachusetts to enforce its order prohibiting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) from terminating the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program (BRIC) and directing the agency to promptly take all steps necessary to reverse the termination.



For three decades, the BRIC program has provided communities across the nation with resources to proactively fortify their infrastructure against natural disasters. By focusing on mitigation and community resilience, the program has saved lives, protected property, and saved money that would have otherwise been spent on post-disaster costs.



“Every day our communities have to wait for these funds leaves them vulnerable to the kind of devastation we saw from flooding in December,” Brown said. “More delay puts homes, businesses, and lives at risk.”



On July 16, 2025, Brown and the coalition filed a lawsuit to prevent FEMA from terminating its BRIC program – an action which had already delayed, scaled back, and cancelled hundreds of mitigation projects across the country depending on this funding. On Dec. 11, 2025, the coalition won their case. The court declared the termination of this congressionally mandated program unlawful and ordered FEMA to promptly take all steps necessary to reverse the termination.



More than two months have passed, and the federal government has offered no indication that they have complied with the court order. FEMA’s regional offices lack information about whether and when it will resume the BRIC program, and some have indicated that FEMA is taking a “wait and see” approach – contrary to the clear terms of the court’s order. During this time, the federal government has not identified any concrete steps that it has taken to reverse the BRIC termination.



The coalition is asking the court to enforce its order by requiring the federal government to make pre-disaster mitigation funds available as required by statute, communicate the status and next steps for current BRIC projects to the states, communicate the reversal of the BRIC termination to all relevant stakeholders, and file status reports with the court outlining any actions taken or planned to comply with the order.



Over the past four years, FEMA has selected nearly 2,000 projects to receive roughly $4.5 billion in BRIC funding nationwide. In Washington, about two dozen BRIC projects totaling more than $150 million have been in limbo due to the federal government’s actions.



Joining Brown in filing this motion are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, as well as the governors of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

A copy of the motion to enforce the court's summary judgment order is available here, and a copy of the memorandum in support of the motion to enforce is available here.

-30-

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the state of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Email: press@atg.wa.gov

Phone: (360) 753-2727

General contacts: Click here

Media Resource Guide & Attorney General’s Office FAQ