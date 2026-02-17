State Auditor James Brown Joins Fellow Statewide Officials at February Land Board Meeting in Approving an Estimated $115,000 in New Revenue for Montana Schools

February 17, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Auditor James Brown joined his State Land Board colleagues to review and approve multiple projects benefiting the state’s trust beneficiaries and public institutions. The February Land Board meeting highlighted key initiatives generating an estimated $115,000 in revenues for the people of Montana. “My Land Board colleagues and I are proud to be able to allocate key funds to our schools,” Brown said. “We are committed to Montana students and strengthening our educational institutions for the future of the state.” They approved the following revenue-generating actions: – Timber Sales (estimated): $74,964

– Easements: $39,980 The Board’s actions are estimated to generate $115,000 in revenue, directly benefiting Montana’s state trust funds and educational initiatives.

The Montana Land Board consists of the top five statewide elected officials. The board manages millions of acres of state trust lands, ensuring both financial returns for trust beneficiaries and responsible land stewardship for future generations. For more information about the Land Board, visit our website at csimt.gov/land-board.

