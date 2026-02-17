Introducing Crypto Kidnap & Ransom Cover from Nexus Mutual, InShare, Samphire and Merrill Herzog

Crypto K&R Cover

The world's first kidnap & ransom cover designed with crypto in mind

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the alarming rise in kidnappings targeting crypto investors, executives and their families, it's critical to have comprehensive safety measures in place.

That’s why Nexus Mutual, in collaboration with InShare, Samphire and Merrill Herzog, has developed Crypto Kidnap & Ransom Cover. This protection goes beyond just paying a ransom; it offers real-time operational support from Merrill Herzog during a crisis, ensuring every effort is made to return you safely.

Public reports show a sharp uptick in crypto-related kidnappings since 2023. Notably, France has experienced a surge in such incidents, with at least a dozen cases in 2025 alone. From Las Vegas to Dubai and beyond, there were more than 60 reported “wrench attacks” targeting crypto investors, founders, and their families last year. The true impact could be even higher with many cases going unreported.

With Crypto K&R Cover, you can rely on Merrill Herzog’s crisis response team, ready to assist you anywhere in the world. This expert support means access to world-class, former special ops and intelligence operators, with specialized experience in extracting people from dangerous situations. Whether you're a crypto company executive, founder or a doxxed whale, this product is tailored for individuals who prioritize their personal security.

Working closely with InShare and Samphire - experts in alternative risk transfer and crisis response solutions - we are able to maintain complete secrecy when it comes to your Crypto K&R Cover, with no publicly available information connecting cover to any individual. From onboarding to protection, your privacy is paramount.

“Some products you buy and hope you never have to use,” said Hugh Karp, Founder of Nexus Mutual. “With the recent increase in crypto-targeted kidnappings, we had to act. Teaming up with these industry leading partners means we can deliver the crypto community best-in-class security solutions.”

“The growth of crypto has created a new category of personal risk that traditional insurance struggles to address,” said Graeme Thurgood, Chief Underwriting Officer at InShare. “Our solution brings together alternative capacity, specialist underwriting and proven crisis response capability to deliver a world first in K&R protection that is credible, discreet and fit for the realities of the crypto world.”

“We are proud to partner with Nexus and InShare to provide our expert underwriting support,” said Charlie Hanbury, CEO of Samphire Risk, an underwriting agency with a specialism in malicious and hostile risks. “This is a new frontier of risk for those in the crypto world but for one of the oldest crimes around, namely the targeting of high value people and their loved ones for kidnap. Our consultancy and input to the assessment of risk, based on decades worth of experience within the Samphire team, we believe will provide Nexus and InShare with a cutting edge solution for their members and indeed the wider market”.

For more information about Crypto K&R Cover, please contact Nexus Mutual today.

About Nexus Mutual

Nexus Mutual is the first crypto insurance alternative. Since 2019, they have covered more than $6.5 billion against smart contract hacks and other DeFi risks. As the industry-leader in claims payouts, they have become a trusted partner for everyone from individuals to institutions to help manage onchain risk.

Learn more at: nexusmutual.io

About Merrill Herzog

Merrill Herzog is a risk advisory and crisis response firm that helps clients prepare for and defend themselves against security risks, respond to critical and crisis situations, and safeguard commercial interests globally.

Learn more at: merrillherzog.com

About Samphire Risk

Samphire is an independent insurance agency, specialising in the provision of crisis management and incident response solutions on a global basis, including kidnap for ransom, active assailant, terrorism, reputational risk and product contamination insurance.

Learn more at: samphirerisk.com

About InShare

InShare Insurance Services provides access to innovative and new insurance products and schemes. Their digital risk ecosystem provides an efficient way to access advice on how to Manage; Reduce; and Insure Risk.

Learn more at: inshareinsurance.com

