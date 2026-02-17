Oregon State Parks to hire seasonal Park Rangers, Park Ranger Assistants

Oregon State Parks is hiring seasonal Park Rangers and Park Ranger Assistants for positions across the state for the 2026 season.

Hiring starts as soon as this month and runs through June with new positions listed on a rolling basis on the website. The positions last anywhere from four to nine months. Most seasonal staff work April through September, but some start as early as this month or work as late as December.

Seasonal staff help visitors access world-class experiences and ensure clean and safe park areas for everyone to enjoy. Duties include janitorial work, landscape maintenance, visitor education and visitor services.

Salaries start at $20.28 per hour for seasonal assistants and $23.79 for seasonal rangers. Both positions include comprehensive medical, vision and dental plans for employees and qualified family members. The positions also include paid sick leave, vacation, personal leave and 11 paid holidays per year. Student workers, ages 16 and older, who are enrolled in high school start at $20.27 or more per hour depending on experience.

Several of Oregon State Parks’ top leaders started their careers as seasonal employees including all three Region Directors.

“We are focused on developing an engaged workforce by partnering with staff on career development, investing in skill building and fostering a culture of belonging. Whether you’re here for a season or your entire career, you make a difference in protecting and promoting Oregon’s special places,” said interim Director Stefanie Coons.

Seasonal staff gain valuable skills working with experienced Park Rangers at parks around the state. Positions are available in Oregon’s coastal areas, scenic valleys, and mountain regions, offering opportunities to work in some of the most beautiful places in the Pacific Northwest.

For more information about current openings, visit https://bit.ly/oregonparkjobs. If you have any questions or need additional assistance in accessibility or alternative formats, please email Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Recruiting OPRD.Recruiting@oprd.oregon.gov.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer, committed to diversity and pay equity.