PassiveSecrets Launches 30+ Sales Funnel Templates to Help Entrepreneurs Build Faster With Proven Structures

NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PassiveSecrets.com, a digital platform focused on sales funnels, automation, and system-driven online business models, today announced the launch of its 30+ Sales Funnel Templates, a structured template library designed to help entrepreneurs, creators, and marketers build marketing funnels faster without starting from scratch.The new template collection provides pre-built frameworks for lead generation, webinar funnels, application funnels, and sales funnels, giving users a clear starting structure that can be adapted to their offers, audiences, and messaging.According to founder Valentine Okoronkwo , the launch responds to a common challenge facing modern entrepreneurs: too many tools and too little clarity.“Most people don’t struggle because they lack tools,” said Okoronkwo. “They struggle because they don’t have a clean starting point. Templates solve the blank-page problem. Then strategy helps you make the structure fit your offer and your audience.”A Funnel-First Approach Built Around MomentumThe template library is designed around a straightforward idea: progress happens faster when builders start with proven frameworks and refine through execution. Rather than overwhelming users with complex training upfront, the experience emphasizes taking action first, then improving through iteration.The templates are intended to serve multiple types of builders, including:• New funnel creators looking for a clear starting structure• Coaches and consultants launching lead, webinar, or application funnels• Small business owners seeking simpler lead capture and follow-up systems• Marketers and affiliates modeling proven page flows• DIY entrepreneurs who want structure now and deeper learning laterInitial template formats support ClickFunnels imports, with additional sales-funnel-building software versions planned for release over time.Built on Systems, Not ShortcutsFounded in 2019, PassiveSecrets began as a personal documentation project created by Okoronkwo after navigating financial hardship and frustration with inconsistent online business advice. Over time, the platform evolved into a resource focused on funnel strategy, automation systems, and practical implementation.“I didn’t start PassiveSecrets because I wanted to be an entrepreneur,” Okoronkwo said. “I started because I didn’t want to be trapped. What changed things for me wasn’t motivation. It was systems.”This philosophy shapes the new template collection. Rather than focusing on isolated tactics or platform-specific tricks, the frameworks emphasize underlying funnel principles such as buyer journeys, offer progression, and conversion-focused structure.“A sales funnel is not a page,” Okoronkwo added. “It’s a sequence. Funnels don’t replace thinking. They reward clarity.”Supporting Builders Beyond TemplatesWhile the launch centers on practical funnel templates, the broader goal is to help users move from planning to publishing more quickly. The templates are paired with educational resources that help entrepreneurs understand positioning, messaging, and funnel flow as they implement what they build.PassiveSecrets continues to expand its ecosystem of funnel-focused resources, combining practical guides, software insights, and research-backed content aimed at helping users make informed decisions in a fast-changing digital landscape.AvailabilityThe 30+ Sales Funnel Templates are available now through the PassiveSecrets platform and accessible via the site’s members' area after signing up.About PassiveSecretsPassiveSecrets is a sales funnel and marketing automation platform founded by Valentine Okoronkwo. The company publishes practical funnel education, tool insights, research-driven content, and structured resources designed to help creators, marketers, and entrepreneurs build scalable online systems with clarity and confidence.Media ContactPassiveSecrets Media RelationsEmail: press@passivesecrets.com

