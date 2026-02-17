Celebrity Hairstylist Kellon Deryck Partners With Ghostbond to Launch Industry-First Tinted Lace Wig Adhesive System

Kellon Deryck x Ghostbond Collection

The revolutionary collaboration eliminates white cast, reduces install time, and redefines undetectable lace for professionals and consumers alike.

This is something the industry has never seen before. Tinted lace glue changes everything. It saves time, it looks better on camera, and it allows installs to truly disappear into the skin.” — Kellon Deryck

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrity hairstylist Kellon Deryck has partnered with industry-leading hair system adhesive brand Ghostbond to launch the Kellon Deryck x Ghostbond Collection , an industry-first tinted lace wig adhesive system designed to match skin tones seamlessly and deliver a flawless, undetectable melt.The collection directly addresses one of the most persistent challenges in lace wig installs: the white cast left behind by traditional adhesives—particularly under flash photography and high-definition lighting. By integrating skin-tone-matched pigmentation directly into the adhesive system, the collaboration removes the need for makeup layering, lace tint mixing, or last-minute fixes.“This is something the industry has never seen before,” said Deryck. “Tinted lace glue changes everything. It saves time, it looks better on camera, and it allows installs to truly disappear into the skin.”The launch includes three core products: a Tinted Lace Adhesive, a Lace Tint Spray for both the interior and exterior of lace, and an On-the-Go Touch-Up Pen designed for quick corrections throughout the day. The system debuts in three shades—Chocolate, Butterscotch, and Vanilla Bean—engineered to work cohesively across all products.An acclaimed hairstylist to the stars, including Megan Thee Stallion and Missy Ellott, Deryck recognized a gap in the market that he aimed to fill with a product that provided seamless blending and hold.“Kellon is the rare creative who understands both artistry and performance,” Ryan Margolin, CEO of Ghostbond/Professional Hair Labs. “He came to this collaboration with a clear vision rooted in real-world experience and the needs of professional stylists. From day one, it was obvious he wasn’t interested in just putting his name on a product, he was committed to building something intentional, innovative, and impactful. We’re proud to partner with him as he brings this first-of-its-kind concept to life.”Designed for durability and performance, the proprietary formulas are sweat-proof, smudge-proof, slip-proof, and flashback-free, remaining invisible under stage lighting, camera flash, and everyday wear. The collection is suitable for lace wigs, invisible parts, frontal installs, and man-units, offering versatility for both professionals and consumers.The Kellon Deryck x Ghostbond Collection is now available for presale at ghostbond.com . The collection will be widely available on March 3, 2026. The adhesive is priced at $24.95, the Tint and Touch up pens, $14.95 each.Bundles (glue, tint, and pen + two freebies: lace melt band and applicator) are currently on pre-sale for $49.95.

