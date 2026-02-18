Mount Laurel Animal Hospital Takes Community Outreach to the Next Level with First Responder Training

First Responder Training and Pro Bono K-9 Care

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Mount Laurel Animal Hospital , exceptional patient care extends far beyond the walls of the hospital. This year, the hospital has intensified its commitment to community outreach by launching expanded, hands-on medical trainings for first responders across multiple counties—while continuing to provide pro bono care for police K-9s injured in the line of duty.Recognizing the critical role that fire, police and EMS departments play in protecting both people and pets, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital’s Critical Care Team is visiting local firehouses to deliver specialized training sessions focused on real-world emergency scenarios involving animals. These sessions include canine and feline CPR, management of smoke inhalation, burn treatment protocols and recognition of common traumatic injuries seen in emergency veterinary medicine.The goal is simple: equip first responders with the knowledge and confidence needed to stabilize pets in the field before transport. Early intervention can significantly improve survival rates and long-term outcomes for companion animals injured in house fires, motor vehicle accidents or other emergency situations.“These men and women put their lives on the line every day for our community,” said Robert Mankowski , VMD, owner of Mount Laurel Animal Hospital. “Our police officers, firefighters, EMS teams and especially our working K-9s make extraordinary sacrifices to keep us safe. We feel a deep responsibility to support them in return. If we can use our hospital’s expertise to help them save a family’s pet—or care for a police dog injured in the line of duty—then that’s exactly what we should be doing.”In addition to educational outreach, Mount Laurel Animal Hospital proudly provides pro bono medical care to police dogs injured while serving. From trauma surgery and advanced imaging to critical care hospitalization and rehabilitation, the hospital ensures that working dogs receive the same high-level treatment provided to any patient, without financial burden to the department.Working K-9s are not only highly trained officers; they are partners, protectors and family members to their handlers. By offering complimentary medical care when these dogs are injured in the line of duty, the hospital reinforces its long-standing philosophy that veterinary medicine and community service go hand in hand.The hospital’s outreach efforts are designed to be ongoing and scalable. Any fire department, police department, EMS team or public safety agency interested in scheduling a training session is encouraged to connect with the hospital. Trainings are customized to address the specific needs of each department and can include scenario-based demonstrations and Q&A sessions with emergency and critical care clinicians.Mount Laurel Animal Hospital has long been recognized as a regional leader in emergency and specialty veterinary medicine. Through this expanded community initiative, the hospital continues to elevate its mission—supporting not only pets and their families, but also the first responders who serve them every day.Departments interested in learning more or scheduling a training session may contact the hospital at jguli@mlahvet.com.

