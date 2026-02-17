Senior Justice Law Firm Secures Record $14.7 Million Jury Verdict Against Miami Nursing Home
A Miami-Dade County jury awarded $14.7 million to the Brakes family for the wrongful death of their loved one. The family was represented by Senior Justice Law Firm.
A historic verdict—the largest ever against a nursing home in Miami-Dade County—secured by Senior Justice Law Firm attorneys Garrick Harding and Dylan Hanson.
The verdict stems from the wrongful death of 82-year-old resident Mr. Brakes, who suffered from catastrophic neglect while under the Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehab's care. Evidence presented at trial showed that Mr. Brakes developed Stage 4 pressure sores to his sacrum and right heel, which progressed to sepsis, osteomyelitis, multiple amputations, and ultimately his premature death.
At trial, Senior Justice Law Firm attorneys Garrick Harding and Dylan Hanson demonstrated that these injuries were entirely preventable and resulted from systemic failures in care. Mortality tables introduced into evidence established that Mr. Brakes had a life expectancy of an additional 7.11 years at the time of his death.
The jury awarded damages to all six of Mr. Brakes’ surviving children for the sudden and premature loss of their father. While the family requested compensation of $250,000 per year per child, the jury exceeded that request—awarding $350,000 per year per child for a full seven years, reflecting the profound emotional loss suffered by the family.
The final verdict totaled $14.7 million, with fault apportioned 50 percent to the nursing home licensee and 50 percent to the management company.
“This verdict sends a powerful message that nursing homes and their operators will be held fully accountable when they fail to protect their most vulnerable residents,” said the lead trial counsel Garrick Harding. “We are deeply grateful that the jury listened closely to the evidence and recognized not only the preventable nature of Mr. Brakes’ injuries, but the immeasurable loss experienced by his family.”
Senior Justice Law Firm emphasized that this historic verdict underscores the importance of vigilance, accountability, and dignity in elder care, and reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for residents and families harmed by neglect and abuse.
About Senior Justice Law Firm
Senior Justice Law Firm focuses exclusively on representing victims of nursing home abuse and neglect and their families throughout the US. The firm is dedicated to protecting the rights, dignity, and safety of elderly residents.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE ELEVENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2023-021325-CA-01
SECTION: CA10
JUDGE: Peter R. Lopez
JO ANTIONETTE BRAKES as Co-PR of Estate et al
Plaintiff(s)
vs.
WATERCREST ACQUISITION I LLC, et al
Defendant(s)
