Reynolds Industries Celebrates 50 Years Of Business

Reynolds Industries 50th Anniversary

The Continuing Story Of Reynolds Industries As An Industrial Mixing Systems Manufacturer

We wouldn’t be here without staying true to our core values of excellence, innovation, and integrity. Seeing the business grow makes me excited for the next fifty years of Reynolds Industries.” — Kim Reynolds

FORT MILL, SC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reynolds Industries celebrates their 50th year in business. The industrial mixer manufacturer began with their founder, Gus Reynolds, in a small local fabrication shop. The first generation of reliable and dependable mixing systems soon created interest through the United States and across the globe.The company expanded their manufacturing facilities and moved fully into manufacturing industrial mixing systems, meeting every challenge as an opportunity to solve a new problem. With an inventive company culture, Reynolds developed and patented the helical blade, forever changing the mixing process and forcing the competition to innovate to keep up.Now headed by Kim Reynolds, the company continues pushing the industrial mixing industry forward as they head into the future.

