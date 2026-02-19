Voloridge Acquires Property at Harbourside Place, Expanding Jupiter Footprint

The acquisition will support the creation of approximately 100 to 200 new high-tech and professional jobs.

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voloridge, a leader in quantitative investment management and data science innovation in health and wellness, has acquired a portion of Harbourside Place in Jupiter, Florida, marking a significant expansion of its local presence and supporting continued growth in the region.“This represents an exciting next step for our organization,” said Voloridge President Barry Miller. “This investment in Harbourside Place reflects our long-term plans in Jupiter and our commitment to building for the future in the community we proudly call home.”The acquisition will support the creation of approximately 100 to 200 new high-tech and professional jobs and includes plans for the construction of a new building designed with an emphasis on health and wellness. The expansion underscores Voloridge’s focus on attracting top talent while fostering innovation across both finance and healthcare. In 2025, Voloridge was honored as the No. 1 top workplace among mid-size employers in South Florida by the South Florida Sun Sentinel – recognized for its outstanding, employee-centric culture.“Voloridge’s expanded presence at Harbourside Place is exactly the kind of thoughtful, high-impact investment that strengthens both our local economy and our community fabric,” said Nicholas Mastroianni, chairman of Summit Ventures, on behalf of Harbourside Place. “Their continued growth brings high-quality jobs, cutting-edge innovation, and a meaningful focus on health and wellness — elements that align perfectly with our long-term vision for Harbourside as a vibrant, people-first waterfront destination.”Mastroianni added that Voloridge’s expansion complements a broader transformation underway at Harbourside Place, marking the next chapter of the iconic Jupiter waterfront district.“We are making significant investments to elevate Harbourside Place for the entire community,” Mastroianni said. “This includes a complete redesign of the amphitheater, a newly activated and expanded pedestrian-friendly waterfront, enhanced water access and amenities, and a major renovation and brand uplift of the hotel. Together, these improvements will create an even more dynamic, accessible, and economically vibrant destination — one that serves residents, visitors, and businesses alike.”Voloridge has been headquartered at Harbourside Place for more than 10 years and continues to play an active role in the area’s professional and technology landscape. The organization’s growth at Harbourside Place further solidifies its long-term presence in Palm Beach County."Voloridge is an exceptionally prestigious firm whose leadership in quantitative investment management and data science continues to elevate Palm Beach County’s growing reputation as a hub for innovation and financial services,” said President and CEO of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County Kelly Smallridge. “We are proud to have worked alongside their team for over a year on this important expansion at Harbourside Place. Their continued investment in Jupiter — and the creation of high-quality, high-tech jobs — speaks volumes about the strength of our business environment and the talent base here in Palm Beach County."About Voloridge: Voloridge is a data science powerhouse currently operating in the financial and health fields. Using advanced predictive models, bespoke analytical tools, and system of intense collaboration, Voloridge strives to take full advantage of the power of data.About Harbourside Place: Harbourside Place is Jupiter’s premier mixed-use waterfront destination, serving the community since 2014. Located along the Intracoastal Waterway, the property brings together dining, hospitality, office, entertainment, and public gathering spaces in a vibrant, walkable district. As it enters its next phase, Harbourside is advancing significant reinvestment focused on expanded green space, wellness, enhanced walkability, and an elevated hospitality experience.About the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County: The Business Development Board of Palm Beach County (BDB) serves as the county’s official public/private economic development organization and focuses on attracting and retaining industries, fostering business investment, creating high-quality jobs.Media Contact:Voloridge: Stephanie Duesing; sduesing@voloridge.com; 407-721-4633

