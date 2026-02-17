Crossville Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charge In Cumberland County Shooting

CROSSVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, and Fairfield Glade Police Department into a shooting Sunday has resulted in the arrest of a Crossville man.

On February 16th, at the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, authorities began investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 100 block of Fairhaven Drive. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. During the course of the investigation, Glenn Kay (DOB 06/19/1947) was identified as the individual responsible for the shooting.

Agents obtained an arrest warrant for Kay, charging him with one count of Aggravated Assault. On Sunday, he was arrested and booked into the Cumberland County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

