RevlTek Announces New Product Launch with Michigan State University Federal Credit Union

Providing Credit Union Members with Low-Cost Education Finance Options

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevlTek announced today the launch of a custom suite of educational loan products for Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), designed to serve college students nationwide and strengthen the credit union’s partnerships across the higher-education network.

Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry expertise, RevlTek develops tailored financial products designed to meet the unique needs of credit unions and the members they serve. Through its education-focused marketplace, Colleging, RevlTek partners with colleges and universities to deliver a best-in-class network of private student loan products through its credit union partners.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work alongside MSUFCU to introduce these new loan programs,” said Tim Kulesha, CEO at RevlTek. “Together we’re creating meaningful financial tools that support students at every stage of their education.”

“At MSUFCU, our mission is to support students’ financial well-being at a pivotal point in their lives," said April Clobes, MSUFCU President and CEO. "Through our partnership with RevlTek, we are strengthening our student-focused loan offerings and equipping students with the tools and knowledge they need to build a strong financial foundation as they graduate and begin their careers.”

About RevlTek

RevlTek is dedicated to building a scalable financial ecosystem that empowers credit unions to succeed in today’s dynamic environment. From innovative product design to strategic partnership support, RevlTek helps institutions serve their members more effectively—no matter their size or stage of growth.

For more information, please visit revltek.com.

About MSUFCU

MSU Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) was established in 1937 to provide a secure place for members to save and borrow. Guided by its mission to help members achieve financial security, reach their goals, and realize their dreams, MSUFCU supports members through key milestones in life while helping them plan for the future. Recognized as a leader in innovation and as a great place to work, MSUFCU continually seeks new ways to enhance the member experience and strengthen the communities it serves. Today, the Credit Union proudly serves nearly 400,000 members through 35 branches, with over $8.2 billion in assets and more than 1,200 employees. MSUFCU is headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan. For additional information, please visit msufcu.org.

