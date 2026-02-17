Onward Welcomes Dmitriy Vanchugov as Chief Revenue Officer to Scale Accessible Transportation Services Nationwide

Dmitriy on stage speaking to an audience of transit professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onward , the Companion rideshare and transportation management platform announced the addition of Dmitriy Vanchugov as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Dmitriy brings in depth experience with building and scaling go-to-market functions in high growth organizations. He most recently served as Global Head of Transit at Uber, leading the business across North America, Europe, and Australia. Prior to Uber, he led software sales teams at Trapeze Group, a global provider of transit software.Vanchugov will lead Onward’s go-to-market strategy and revenue growth as the company expands into new regions and deepens partnerships across Health Systems, Health Plans, PACE programs, and Transit Agencies, nurturing well-being - one visit, one connection and one ride at a time. “Onward is at an exciting moment in time where we are experiencing rapid growth. Dmitriy's combination of industry knowledge, proven ability to build high performing sales and services organizations, and ability to build winning culture will help continue our momentum as we grow and expand our reach across the country.” said Kim Petty, Co-Founder and CEO at Onward.Onward is expanding its geographic footprint to meet growing demand for high-quality, assisted rides for older adults and individuals with mobility challenges. With its Assisted Companion Ride service, technology-enabled booking and management tools, and partner integrations, Onward is providing a scalable solution to support more flexible, affordable, and accessible transportation. Dmitriy’s experience in the transit industry will enable Onward to extend its reach to those who need supportive transportation most.“Transportation is one of the most critical layers of community infrastructure—and when it fails, people have less economic opportunities, miss critical care, lose independence, and feel more isolated,” said Dmitriy Vanchugov, Chief Revenue Officer at Onward. “Onward is tackling the problem with a model that combines technology driven operational excellence with human support. I’m excited to help scale Onward’s rapid geographic expansion and build durable partnerships that make accessible, reliable and cost effective transportation a reality for more communities.”About OnwardOnward is nurturing community health - one ride, one visit, and one connection at a time. Partnering with Health Systems, Transit Agencies, PACE programs and more, we’re removing transportation barriers and ensuring that riders safely and comfortably reach their destinations. With a focus on personalized services Companion Rides, our Door-Through-Door assisted rides, are transforming how older adults and individuals with mild mobility challenges access essential services.

