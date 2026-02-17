Attorney General Brenna Bird Urges YouTube to Stop Censoring Conservative Voices

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced she is leading a coalition of 16 states in a letter urging YouTube to treat conservative commentators fairly. That request reflects YouTube’s own testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives in September 2025 that it “takes seriously the importance of protecting free expression and access to a range of viewpoints” and will not censor conservative voices.

During Covid, the Biden Administration repeatedly reached out to YouTube to suppress political messages that President Biden did not agree with. Alphabet, YouTube’s parent company, put in place content moderation policies that censored messages relating to COVID-19 and election fraud. Post Covid, and now under the new administration, YouTube claims that it has discontinued those policies and has invited back content creators that it previously discriminated against.

Despite the good words coming from YouTube, Attorney General Bird has found that YouTube continues to quash conservative voices. For example, YouTube appears to continue suppressing conservative media outlet The Blaze—and an Iowa-based commentator. To ensure that YouTube is complying with its own given testimony, Attorney General Bird and the coalition request answers to questions regarding YouTube’s treatment of politically conservative content creators and channels.

“The first amendment applies to all,” said Attorney General Bird. “YouTube needs to abide by their own promises—that all voices, including conservative voices, are fully promoted and not suppressed on their platform.”

Attorney General Bird co-led the letter with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. They were joined by the attorneys general of Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and South Dakota.

