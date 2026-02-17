Avionica Defines the Future of Airline Operations with Real-Time Aircraft Data

Live aircraft sensor streaming platform connecting planes directly to cloud analytics, transforming safety, maintenance, and performance monitoring by Avionica

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avionica today announced the successful flight demonstration of its live aircraft sensor data streaming platform, enabling continuous real-time transmission of aircraft sensor data directly from aircraft to cloud-based systems during their 4th Annual goLIVE users group conference in Miami.The demonstration validated the platform’s ability to provide uninterrupted visibility into aircraft behavior during flight, allowing airline operational teams and ground systems to monitor performance and conditions as they occur.By combining modern airborne connectivity with deep avionics integration expertise, the Avionica platform gives operators live access to aircraft state data. The capability supports faster operational decisions and unlocks new applications across airline safety monitoring, predictive maintenance, disruption reduction, and fleet efficiency.The platform’s first integration is with ERGOSS and its SARA cloud-based flight data analysis solution, designed for Maintenance Operational Quality Assurance (MOQA). The integration enables live aircraft sensor streams to feed directly into analytics systems, reducing reliance on traditional post-flight data retrieval.“Avionica is the first avionics company to bring this level of real-time access to aircraft sensor streams,” said David Cougul, Founder and CTO of ERGOSS. “This direct live connection will unlock significant opportunities to improve safety and operational outcomes for airlines worldwide.”Designed as an open integration ecosystem, the Avionica Streaming Platform allows airlines, analytics providers, safety organizations, and system developers to incorporate live aircraft data into their applications. By enabling immediate cloud consumption of aircraft sensor feeds, the platform helps shift the aviation industry from delayed post-flight workflows to continuous operational insight.The Avionica Streaming Platform is now available for airline and industry partner integration. For more information please visit www.avionica.com to inquire about a solution for your fleet.About AvionicaHeadquartered in Miami for 30 years and privately held, Avionica is a world leader in aircraft data collection and data transmission manufacturing, designing and producing innovative, safety-qualified, state-of-the-art solutions that are revolutionizing air transportation. Avionica is a world leader in innovative, miniaturized aircraft data collection and wireless data transmission equipment. More than 9,000 of Avionica’s Quick Access Recorders (QAR) have been delivered around the world and are deployed in hundreds of airline fleets and their regional airline subsidiaries.About ERGOSSERGOSS is the leading provider of modern and innovative solutions, tools and services for Flight Data Analysis (FDA), which encompasses FDM / FOQA / H-FDM / MOQA and Flight Investigation. Our Team cumulates decades of experience and expertise into FDA which ranges from lead aircraft manufacturers’ test pilots; to expert into computer science & data mining and the constant feedback from our customers.

